Four friends who were walking through Valladolid found 14,000 euros on the street. They could have imitated the four friends from David Trueba’s novel of the same name and embarked on an adventure with money sent from heaven. But integrity triumphed. The twenty-somethings took to the police the sum they found in a lost bag in the Plaza de las Tenerías Valladolid and relieved the owner, a worker who was going to enter them in a branch but who almost suffered a fatal oversight. The kids candidly describe why they didn’t keep the bills: “We could ruin someone’s life and we weren’t going to get out of poor.” That easy.

Andrés Rodríguez, a 26-year-old from Oviedo who lives in Madrid, recounts how they found the 13,960 euros, a potosí especially for someone his age. “We were visiting Valladolid and I saw a bag lying on the ground. I am very curious and there were envelopes, I joked that it was going to be money and suddenly it was all 20 and 50 euro bills”, recalls the Asturian, who recalls the impact of the moment. They all agreed to take him to the police: “It wasn’t our money.”

In a “slightly peliculera” way, Andrés stood up with the small fortune before an agent and, after stamping the bag against the counter, said: “I have come to return 14,000 euros”. The policeman replied that this had never happened in his 31-year career and after a while the owner called them: “She was very grateful, it was going to be his dismissal and he was going to go bankrupt having to return them.” The young man, an engineer by profession, celebrates having “maintained his values” and clarifies that he has not helped anyone, but rather prevented someone from being harmed. They, if they divided the amount, would obtain “3,500 piggy euros”, a price much lower than the value of their ethics. The woman has declined to participate in this report.

The police have reported that when the agents began to investigate the discovery of the money, they discovered that the affected person was denouncing that loss, corresponding to the collection of several days of an establishment, and they verified that what was claimed corresponded to what was discovered by the gang. “Actions like these are worthy of mention and recognition”, the police have extolled, something that the protagonists do not believe for such a stir.

The cause of the entourage visiting Valladolid is the 25-year-old general health psychology master’s student, based in the city. She admits that those euros would have come in handy for next year, in which she will look for her life in Madrid, like so many young people who end up in the capital paying high rents and without many job certainties. “He had a sweet tooth but it was very heavy for us to keep him, our families have congratulated us,” she explains, also from Oviedo. One of the young women who suddenly came across this pasture, Irene Martín, 24, calls the events a “tremendous surprise.” When they saw the bag lying on the ground and opened it, they did not expect its valuable content: “The last thing we thought was that it could be money.” Then “a lot of nervousness” was unleashed in the face of a “surreal” situation and the conclave arrived in which they decided to deliver the 14,000 euros, a “considerable amount”.

“We knew we had to return it, in the end you never know who is behind it and it ended in a happy ending”, summarizes Martín, who laughs when it is mentioned that 3,500 euros is a lot of beers and several months of rent and detracts from the good deed of his colleagues: “I don’t think it’s an act of honesty because it’s the right thing to do, I’d have nightmares if I use money that isn’t mine.” At first, she and her friend Pedro García, 26, admit, the ghosts of dividing the loot walked around, but they soon discarded it, as the latter admits, who affirms that he disregarded the decision because “whatever they chose was going to be well”.

These four friends will not easily forget the anecdote, even less if they comment on a funny souvenir photo that Andrés took with the treasure. The young man walks out, like Rafiki lifting Simba in the movie The Lion King, lifting the cloth bag that could have given them so much joy if honesty hadn’t reigned. The difficulties in paying bills will still be there, but they will try to compensate with the clear conscience of having done the right thing.