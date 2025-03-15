The bag does not swallow Trump’s story

“You like the stock market or not, it is a leading indicator, the leading indicator of all time.” As he remembered The New York TimesDonald Trump made this comment to journalists in October 2020, almost at the end of his previous presidential mandate, during which his economic policies used to be held with euphoria by the bags. In his second term, which began on January 20, he has not been heard to invoke the “leading indicator”. If the S&P 500 were shot, it would not stop praising its virtues as a supreme judge of the progress of the economy. And his swordsman Elon Musk would repair him with excitement in his social platform. The problem is that the S&P 500 does not stop falling. Since a peak last February it has dropped almost 10%.

The fine economic experts diagnose that Wall Street has “entered into correction.” This is called a stock market fall between 10% and 20% compared to a recent maximum. The situation does not have to be dramatic if it is a conjunctural downturn that allows a rapid recovery. So that we will have to wait a little more time before being able to determine whether we are facing a passenger bump or before an unpredictable consequences. Trump has denied that the United States is on the edge of the recession as some analysts foreshadow, although in recent days he is admitting that his project to return to the United States to its glorious days will lead to “slight disturbances.”