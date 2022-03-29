The public has chosen its favorite through polls of drivers from all eras and platforms.

In just over a week we will know the winners of the British Academy Games Awards, known as the Bafta awards. On April 7, a live event will be held in which the winners of the list of nominees that we already know will be revealed, but some extra awards have already been handed out.

We are referring to the prize on drivers that has been awarded as a result of the results of a survey aimed at solving a competition that the organization launched on social networks. After a tough battle, the Dual Sense of PlayStation 5 has taken the award for best command in history for BAFTA audiences.

The tournament held through the official account of Twitter it left a final tableau with several prominent protagonists from all kinds of historical video game platforms. Thus, there were controls of Super Nintendo, SEGA Mega Drive or Xboxbut the final was played between two of the PlayStation family: the controller of the new generation of Sony and the dual shock 2 from PS2.

As we mentioned at the beginning, to find out about the prizes awarded directly by the academy, we will have to wait until April 7, where the controls will not be rewarded, but the games and developers. Regarding the PS5 DualSense, the latest known news has to do with new models of different colors that surprisingly hide small improvements in their construction materials.

More about: DualSense, PS5, PlayStation 5, Bafta, Awards, Controllers and DualShock 2.