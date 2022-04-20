Still from ‘Pequeña flor’, the film by Santiago Miter screened on Tuesday at the opening of Bafici.

The Buenos Aires Independent Film Festival (Bafici) returns to movie theaters after a two-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic. His return to full presence, with almost 300 films screened in 13 days, also means his return to the city center, to the mythical Corrientes Avenue, at a difficult time for the national film industry. The decision has an important symbolic charge: in the Odeón theater of this cultural artery of the city, the Argentines saw the first cinema projection in 1896, the same year as in New York; Decades later, the art-cinema theaters were one of the great attractions of Corrientes, along with the bookstores, pizzerias and cafes.

“For me, going from one cinema to another is the most interesting thing about a film festival that is in the city and you live in the city, especially in this area with a lot of history, everything originated here, the exhibition of cinema in Argentina. This gives the festival a very powerful combination”, declared the artistic director of Bafici, Javier Porta-Fouz, at the presentation of the twenty-third edition.

Parallel to Corrientes, Lavalle was also known until the 1980s as the street of cinemas, today mostly converted into shops, bingo halls and evangelical temples. In one of the few that resist, although now as a multiplex, the Multiplex Lavalle, the opening gala was held this Tuesday with a double screening: the short film Now I know where to find youby Diego Berakha, and the co-production between France, Argentina, Spain and Belgium Little Flowerby Santiago Mitre.

Through Google Earth images, Berakha performs a small miracle: in six minutes he recreates a nostalgic autobiographical journey between Spain and Argentina in which thousands of compatriots who spent part of their lives in Europe can be seen reflected. Miter’s black comedy is also inspired by migratory uprooting: José (played by Uruguayan Daniel Hendler) lives in France with his French partner (Vimala Pons, present at the opening) and the newborn baby, whom he takes care of while learning that new language and strikes up a friendship with his dark neighbor.

After a 2020 without a festival and the 2021 edition marked by virtuality, at the opening faces with and without a mask were mixed and many hesitated between greeting with a fist or a kiss to those who were reunited after a long time. The longest standing ovation of the night went to maestro Manuel Antín, present in the room, who will be honored during the festival on the 60th anniversary of his first film, the odd number.

The Bafici is firmly committed to Argentine cinema, present not only in the national competition but also in the international one with Clementineby Constanza Feldman and Agustín Mendilaharzu; The KEOP/S systemby Nicholas Goldbart; Fanny walksby Alfredo Arias and Ignacio Masllorens and racer, by Fiona Lena Brown and Germán Basso. Out of competition, three restored classics will be screened on the big screen: the aforementioned the odd number (1962), prisoners of the earth (1939) by Mario Soffici and bolivia (2001) by Adrian Caetano.

Among the international guests of this edition, the presence of the American director Bruce Labruce stands out to accompany his latest feature film The Affairs of Lidia and give a masterclass and the Paraguayan Paz Encina, who will present eami, winner of the Rotterdam Film Festival. Of the foreign films on display, Porta Fouz cited The Card Counterby Paul Schrader; Avec amour et acharnementby Claire Denis; the crusadeby Louis Garrel; Marx può aspettare, by Marco Bellocchio; Y Mutzenbacherby Ruth Beckerman.

crowd of spectators

With very affordable prices (just over one euro each ticket, at the official value), Bafici is also seeking to attract viewers again after a pandemic that emptied movie theaters in Argentina. In 2020, the number of tickets sold plummeted more than 80%, to nine million, compared to almost 49 million a year earlier. The weak recovery in 2021 -14.3 million admissions- poses a great risk to the survival of theaters and also means the loss of one of the sources of income for the film industry, which received 10% of its value.

“There are many people concerned about the fate of national cinema, these changes must be oriented to sustain a very rich cinema, with a tremendous capacity to reinvent itself,” said Porta Fouz about the crisis that the Argentine film industry is going through. “You have to see how this variety of Argentine cinema holds up,” she added.

Attendance is once again imposed in this edition, but virtuality maintains the conquered ground. Of the 290 films on display, 223 can be seen virtually for two or three days through the Vivamos Cultura portal. Thus, viewers return to Corrientes Avenue, but the doors of independent cinema are also opened for viewers from all over the country.

