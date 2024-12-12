Badalona is one of the cities in the Barcelona metropolitan area with the most problems related to illegal squatting, especially in some of its neighborhoods with the most vulnerable families. Its current mayor, Xavier García Albiol, He is known, in large part, for his firm and tough stance against this problem and although the issue remains very entrenched, he is periodically trying to tackle it with forceful actions.

This week there have been new actions in this regard. Thus, this same Wednesday, municipal officers, with the corresponding court order, vacated two properties in the neighborhood of Gorgone of the ones with the most squatters in the entire city. In this case, the properties were in a dilapidated state and in a “serious state of deterioration” that triggered the eviction.

Furthermore, they were at risk of collapse and had also been a source of repeated disturbances and neighborhood annoyances. The blocks in question were specifically at numbers 15 and 17 on Tortosa Street. The Urban Guard also went there to carry out support tasks and the municipal technicians spoke with the dozen people who were living poorly there to inform them that they had to leave the building due to the risk of collapse.

Resolved situation

Municipal sources confirm that these properties were especially deteriorated and posed a danger to both their tenants and passersby who passed there. «We have been able to resolve a situation that generated discomfort among the residents of this area,” said the Councilor for Policies against illegal squatting, Daniel Aguilera.









The eviction, however, could have taken place «without any incident», according to the same sources, and after emptying the buildings, their owners have proceeded to begin the tasks so that the two buildings are demolished.

This case came to light the same week that García Albiol is the protagonist of a trial for alleged illegal installation of mobile phone antennas at the Guardia Urbana police station in 2012 in his first stage as mayor. The mayor faces two years and 10 months in prison, disqualification from public office for 10 years and a fine of 9,000 euros.