A few hours before elections of the constituent council on Sunday in Chile, President Gabriel Boric got stuck in a slide at a playground located in the city of Punta Arenas, in the south of the country.

The bad omen was confirmed when the right-wing lists, opposed to the Government, kept 34 of the 51 members of the body called to approve the second attempt in two years to change the Constitution that dates from the times of the dictator Augusto Pinochet.

With 23 seats on the council, the Republican Party led by former presidential candidate José Antonio Kast – whom Boric defeated in 2021 – is the big winner. The right-wing bloc is completed by the 11 councilors elected by Chile Seguro, an alliance of traditional right-wing parties.

This is a dramatic return of the pendulum, since the first constituent, elected in 2021, was made up of a vast majority of the left, indigenous and extreme environmentalists, who imposed a text marked by a radicalism with an almost revolutionary tendency. For this reason, in the plebiscite last September, 62 percent of the voters rejected the new text, forcing the reform process to begin again.

This time, the left, gathered in the Unity for Chile list made up of socialists and communists, together with feminist and environmental forces, was left in a corner with just 16 seats (31 percent of the new body), to which an elected counselor would have to be added. by the indigenous people.

Supporters of the Republican Party celebrate after the election of members of the Constitutional Council.

According to the rules, the 34 representatives of the two lists of the right-wing block, which gather more than three fifths of the seats, they can agree on the final text that Chileans will vote on in December without the need for consensus. Something that would not be the most advisable.

As President Boric warned after the defeat of his allies, “the previous process failed, among other things, because we did not know how to listen to each other among those who thought differently.” The president invited “the Republican Party, which has obtained an unquestionable first majority, not to make the same mistake that we made at the time.”

The message seems to have reached the Republicans. Despite former candidate Kast’s triumphant tone on Sunday night, when he said that the Republican Party had defeated “a failed government,” on Monday morning, the party’s president, Arturo Squella, assured that they took the comfortable majorities obtained “with great prudence and humility”.

You should do it: Kast has his sights set on the 2025 presidential elections and he knows that he needs to soften his hard-right message if he wants to win over the centrist votes without which it is almost impossible to win. He himself was able to verify it in November 2021 when, despite winning in the first round, he was defeated by Boric in the second.

José Antonio Kasts has his sights set on the 2025 presidential elections.

Of course, what the Chilean right does with its comfortable majority in the constitutional council is going to depend a lot on how that sector receives the preliminary draft of the Constitution that the committee of 24 experts elected by Congress must draw up. And how much the right is willing to negotiate with the left some asides.

Although he does not need your votes, If Republicans want to temper their hard-right image, they should appear measured and friends of some consensus. In addition, this could guarantee that, in the exit plebiscite, next December, Chileans will approve the new constitution, and the story of last year will not be repeated.

the winds change



Sunday’s results in Chile are not an isolated event. You have to add them to triumph of Santiago Peña, the center-right candidate, in the Paraguayan elections April 30. And add them to the very negative projections for the Peronist left in Argentina with a view to the October presidential elections, and the enormous uncertainty about what would happen if free and transparent elections are finally called in Venezuela for 2024.

During the recent two years, the left won, one after another, five presidential elections in the region. First in Bolivia, in October 2020, with Luis Arce. Then in Peru, with Pedro Castillo, in June 2021. Later, with Boric in Chile, in December of the same year; followed by Gustavo Petro in Colombia, in June 2022.

The president-elect for the Colorado Party, Santiago Peña, celebrates with members of his party after winning the elections. Photo: NORBERTO DUARTE / AFP

And finally with Lula da Silva, in Brazil, last October. With Lula’s return to power, Of the ten Ibero-American countries in the south of the continent, seven remained in the hands of leftist leaders, since the five victories of the pink wave were joined by two rulers: Nicolás Maduro, in Venezuela, and Alberto Fernández, in Argentina.

The first setback for the pink wave was the fall of Pedro Castillo, in Peru. After several months of demonstrating little competence to exercise the presidency, and allowing relatives to become entangled in acts of corruption, at the beginning of last December Castillo tried to close Congress when the legislature was preparing to prosecute and oust him.

His unconstitutional attempt was rejected by Congress itself, the high courts, the Armed Forces and broad sectors of opinion, for which the ousted president ended up in jail, the same fate that several of his predecessors have had.

Although the popular movements that supported his election in 2021 have sustained wave after wave of protests, the truth is that Peru is heading towards a new election in which it is not at all certain that the left can repeat the result of 2021.

Then came Peña’s victory in Paraguay. This young technocrat had the support of the powerful Colorado party and the patronage of the questioned former president Horacio Cartes. He was thus able to defeat center-left challenger Efraín Alegre, who represented a broad spectrum, from the left to the center-right, united against the Colorados.

After the right-wing triumph in Chile, now all eyes are on the presidential elections in Argentina.

Former President of Peru, Pedro Castillo.

The Peronist Alberto Fernández is perhaps the most unpopular president in the region. With only 14 percent positive opinions, according to the Fixer survey at the end of April, and 73 percent negative opinions, it faces an economic crisis marked by inflation well above 100 percent annually, added to the very high risk of falling into non-payment of foreign debt.

Added to this is the social crisis: 30 percent of the population was in poverty in 2015, and by 2022 it was already around 40 percent. Governance is at its lowest level due to the break in Fernández’s relations with Vice President Cristina Kirchner, convicted of corruption and who daily sabotages the president’s management.

The October presidential elections will see a confrontation between three forces: the opposition parties gathered in Together for Change, which, although very divided, lead the polls; the Peronism of the Frente de Todos, which is in the doldrums; and the movement La Libertad Avanza, of the right-wing populist Javier Milei, which is on the rise.

The Fixer poll indicates that 32 percent of Argentines would vote for Juntos por el Cambio, 26 percent for the Frente de Todos, and 22 percent for the libertarians of Milei, who, in any case, leads several polls when respondents they are presented with names of candidates and not parties.

A fleeting pink wave?



All the left-wing leaders in the region govern with the opinion against. Support rates are down: Arce, the best ranked, is around 40 percent; Lula has already fallen to 38 percent in just four months of his mandate; according to Datexco, Petro fell to 30 percent; and as for Boric, several polls place him below 30 percent.

What has happened to the left that, after winning five elections in a row, has lost so much ground in such a short time? The global economic situation, together with the fiscal imbalances in several South American countries, as a result of the enormous public spending that the pandemic involved, already raised alarm bells last year.

Protests in favor of former president Pedro Castillo.

In a June editorial following Petro’s victory, the Parisian daily Le Monde warned: “Bringer of hope, the victory of the left is, however, the prelude to great difficulties as certified by those that Pedro Castillo and Gabriel Boric are already facing”, pointing out that political polarization and the lack of majorities in Congress were complicated challenges.

A second element that works against leftist governments is the deterioration of the security situation.

The increase in homicides and robberies tends to lead opinion to call for a strong hand, something that the left does not usually offer in its range of promises and in whose management it is not usually very effective.

For French professor and analyst Jean-Jacques Kourliandsky, director of the Jean Jaurés Foundation’s Latin American Observatory, the mistake lies in the way the pink wave was read. Rather than being a voter shift to the left, it was a protest vote against traditional regimes, affiliated with the center right.

Proof that they do not want a clear turn to the left, according to the researcher, is that the president they vote for is not elected by a Congress of friendly majorities, but is dominated by opponents. In various forums and media, Kourliandsky has explained that he sees a game of alternations rather than a cycle to the left.

“Voters in Latin America are changing”, He explained by adding that “when they are dissatisfied, they censure the government of the day.”

Kourliandsky’s thesis focuses on the fact that now that they are a government, and given the fact that there are no magic solutions, neither in the economic nor in the social nor in matters of security, the left in the region suffers the wear and tear that the center right used to endure. And it is precisely this game of alternations that can lead, in a short time, to the end of the pink wave.

MAURICIO VARGAS

WEATHER ANALYST

[email protected]