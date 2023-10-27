The duel between Chivas de Guadalajara and Tigers looks to be one of the most interesting of the entire day 14 of the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX. The UANL team is in second position in the general table, while the Rebaño Sagrado is in sixth place in the classification.
This confrontation will have a special flavor due to different aspects. First of all, these two squads starred in the final of the Clausura 2023 tournament, so there is still a spirit of revenge among the red-and-white footballers.
In addition to this, Chivas de Guadalajara registers a negative streak against the cats. The team led by Veljko Paunovic will seek to put an end to this statistic.
The red and white team does not have a good time when they face the cats at home. In the last five games at Akron Stadium, Tigres has three wins, one draw and just one loss.
In the Clausura 2023, Tigres was crowned champion by a score of 2-3 at the home of Chivas. In the Apertura 2022, Tigres won by a score of 1-4 and in the Clausura 2022 they won by a score of 1-3.
The tie was recorded in the Clausura 2021, in a duel that ended without goals. Chivas’ last victory at home against the UANL team came in the now distant Apertura 2019, when the rojiblancos won by a score of 2-0.
Will Chivas manage to break the curse against Tigres this weekend?
