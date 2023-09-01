Fernando el ‘Tano’ Ortíz does not see his with the Rayados del Monterreywho yesterday added their fourth consecutive defeat (second of the tournament), against some Red Devils of Toluca for whom a single goal was enough to defeat the Gang and continue his fatherhood over Rayados playing at Nemesio Diez, where, now led by ‘Tano’ Ortíz, they have only won two games in twenty years.
Fan opinions are divided. On the one hand, there are those who hit the Argentine strategist with everything, assuring that the team’s midfield does not exist and that, playing like this, the most normal thing in the world will be for defeats to continue accumulating.
On the other hand, there are the patients. Those who say that Rayados did not play badly against Toluca, that the only thing left is to sharpen the aim. Being forceful, they assure, the victories will fall by bunches.
However, the issue of forcefulness opens the window to another type of criticism. One that has more to do with the board and not so much with the coach. And it is that there are fans who are truly dissatisfied with the fact that José Antonio el ‘Tato’ Noriega and his team had not gone to the transfer market in search of a quality forward center, this given the injuries to Germán Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirre , added to the fact that Rogelio Funes Mori has not been going through a good moment for a long time.
The opinion may be subjective, but the numbers are objective. And they say that Monterrey is in the tenth place in the general table and that they have not won four games, adding the Leagues Cup and the Mx League.
