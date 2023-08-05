The cinema has captured many stories about the sons of presidents. During these days in Colombia an ideal story has emerged to take to Hollywood. The main protagonist is Nicolás, the eldest of the offspring of the current president of the Latin American country, Gustavo Petro, who on Tuesday will celebrate one year at the head of the Government, which he arrived under the banner of ending violence and achieving total peace. The president, however, was unaware that within his own family there was fire to put out.

The story of Nicolás, born 37 years ago in a municipality on the Atlantic coast called Ciénaga de Oro because they said that with torrential rains, grains of gold came down from the mountains, is a story that arises from the ambition for money and spite , which has not been resolved in the style of Shakira but in the manner of the lousy corrupt candidates. He is the first of the six children that Gustavo Petro has had with three different women.

Lawyer, politician and congressman, Nicolás Petro Burgos married Daysuris Vázquez from Barranquilla, who caught him in an affair that ended up forcing their separation. Nicolás, who is expecting a child from the model, also from the city of Barranquilla, Laura Ojeda, had a relationship with Day Vázquez, according to friends, more than loving, interested in silver, as Colombians usually call money. They wanted to live like millionaires, at any cost, and they chose the one with the shady deals. They didn’t care. Not even that it could seriously splash the family, and put the first left-wing president that Colombia has had in trouble.

That Nicolás’s father ran for president was the light that lit the eyes of the couple. They began to receive money from Samuel Santander Lopesierra, a former drug trafficker better known as ‘The Marlboro Man’, and from important businessmen such as Gabriel Hilsalca Acosta and Óscar Camacho, as well as well-known political authorities but also suspected of not being totally upright. As García Márquez wrote, “in Colombia we are all born suspects and die guilty.”

infidelities



There comes a time when Nicolás and Day explode. They can’t take it anymore and the two accuse each other of being unfaithful. She with a person that he describes as her worst enemy and he with her best friend. Day even goes so far as to hack, with the help of police intelligence, the phone of Nicolás’s new partner. Daysuris threatens to blow everything up. And he busts it. They shared the money and ended up dividing everything. Day goes to the magazine ‘Semana’, which is directed by an anti-petrista journalist, and tells the story. And he hands over his mobile phone in which he has kept conversations with Nicolás like gold, chats in which high amounts of money are discussed, with politicians and important businessmen who aspired to enter the presidential campaign.

Nicolás and Day are arrested on July 29 under charges of money laundering and illicit enrichment. A few days before, the president’s son asked on Twitter, where he has more than 191,000 followers, a rectification to the media outlet ‘Cablenoticias’ that announced that the Prosecutor’s Office had ordered his order and arrest for alleged irregularities in Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign. The father himself agreed to open this investigation.

In the hearings held with the couple over the past few days, the prosecutor tells what appears in the chats and also that Nicolás is willing to reveal everything in exchange for some legal benefit. The prosecutor assures that the son has recognized that part of the money went to his father’s campaign and another good part was kept by them. He wanted to buy a mansion in the most luxurious neighborhood of Barranquilla. That money was never reported and neither was the money that supposedly went to the campaign. Of course, Daysuris made it clear that everything was done behind the back of Gustavo Petro. “If everything my son says is true, I would have to leave today,” said the president, who has already appointed a lawyer for his defense. The statements have generated a political storm that has taken advantage of the harsh opposition of Gustavo Petro to baptize it as the biggest corruption scandal that has occurred in the country. There are also many rumors that speak of a bad relationship between father and son. Even a message from one of the brothers advises him to be wiser and not have any resentment.

The judge who is following the case has released Nicolás and Daysuris. The two have promised to tell more than they have told. Nicolás’s lawyer previously warned that if they sent him to jail, they would surely be waiting to kill him.