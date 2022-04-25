The passengers of wagon 4 of the Intercity Torre del Oro that last Friday afternoon covered the Barcelona-Cádiz route were fuming. On one of those ‘landings’ between car and car, a group of girls were celebrating a bachelorette party without masks and smoking one cigarette after another. Dressed up as if to sing a jota (black pants, red sash and white shirt), what they sang was the racket they were making, without masks (which is prohibited because, as is known, their mandatory use is maintained on public transport). use), with tobacco and drinks, bothering train passengers with smoke.

One of them, Javier Doncel, a 35-year-old traveler, felt “an anxiety attack” and shortly before getting off the train at the Córdoba station, he reported his complaint to the conductor “because up to that moment he had not appeared.” All that, according to Doncel, he got in response was that he submit a claim sheet to Renfe, which he is about to do this Monday.

However, Doncel took pictures of the party and transferred his discomfort to the NGO Nofumadores, which has been demanding since 2004 the right to smoke-free air and that anti-smoking measures be toughened, especially to protect the youngest. The president of Nofumadores, Raquel Fernández Megina, has shouted to the heavens at the ineffectiveness of Renfe when it comes to stopping this episode of bad smoke on the train from Barcelona to Cádiz, and has demanded that the company file the staff of the Intercity Torre del Oro due to cessation of functions. “The women smoked and drank while the staff remained hidden in the cabin without acting and without calling the police,” says Fernández Megina, who describes the episode as “a cigar party with the acquiescence of Renfe.”

Party without masks



“In four hours they didn’t even ask for the tickets,” says the president of Nofumadores and adds: “The security guards, inspectors and train inspector, allowed a party without masks and with cigarettes while all the other passengers on the train suffered snuff smoke. Several laws were broken, among others the one that prohibits smoking since 2005 in any means of public transport. Those people should have been immediately kicked off the train.” Ella e ella insists on “the extreme negligence of the Renfe employees, who shamefully inhibited themselves when they had to have called the police, denounced and kicked the offenders off the train.”

Renfe, for its part, is studying the matter, but has not yet communicated any official measures. This newspaper has tried unsuccessfully to contact the railway company.

“That this is happening in Spain in the 21st century shows how we are still a backward tobacco industry,” Fernández Megina reiterates. The traveler who suffered an anxiety attack plans to file an official claim today. Javier Doncel contacted the NGO to ask for help and express his “shock” at what he had to endure during the Alcázar de San Juan-Córdoba journey, almost four hours of travel that he shared with the smokers, “a group of participants in a farewell as a maiden, who not only sang and danced to the sound of their mobiles, but also had a bottle with mixed drinks and smoked inside the train without the slightest hesitation».

The passenger stated that “the situation was so surreal that I didn’t really know how to act. What to do with people who do not show the slightest respect or consideration for others? He finally addressed the female passengers, who snapped at him: “We’re having a party, tell the conductor.” After several attempts to find a reviewer, Javier came to the conclusion that the reviewers were neither there nor expected. Thus, he was forced to endure a “constant” spree throughout the journey, in which he smoked in corridors, bathrooms and platforms.

Contact in real time



Nofumadores tried to contact Renfe in real time, «which, far from choosing to act at that precise moment and communicate with the offending Intercity, urged the organization to claim through its website consenting to continued infractions on the Barcelona- Cadiz”.

The association also published several tweets urging both the railway company and the National Police to take action and stop this, but they fell on deaf ears. “It is unfortunate that those of us who care for public health have to face companies and institutions that systematically side with a cigarette that kills and leaves us defenseless. Renfe should have immediately expelled the offenders from the train and put them at the disposal of the National Police.

Nofumadores reminds Renfe that «passengers have every right to travel in a comfortable and safe way that includes, in addition to the right not to inhale other people’s aerosols, not having to suffer from a bottle inside the train. »If infractions occur in this sense, the least that can be expected is a quick and effective intervention by the company or, failing that, by the National Police«, adds Raquel.