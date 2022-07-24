Tobacco smoke refuses to leave the beaches of the Region. Law 7/2022, of April 8, on waste and contaminated soil for a circular economy, enables municipalities to regulate the prohibition of smoking on the beaches of their municipal area and sanction offenders. At the moment, the express prohibition to which the state regulations open the door has not succeeded in unseating the recommendation ‘No smoking is normal’ – a slogan that supports the campaign of the Ministry of Health this year – calling for civility and awareness of the smokers. For this reason, it is not difficult to find smokers lighting up a cigarette and a few mats away, groups of non-smokers inhaling a air harmful to health. And it is that civility is still a pending subject for the human being.

Since its launch in July 2018 through the General Directorate of Public Health and Addictions, ‘Beach without smoke’ has promoted various initiatives in order to build the network of smoke-free beaches in the Region of Murcia. This summer there are twelve beaches that will promote healthier and more sustainable spaces. In Mazarrón they include El Rihuete, Bahía, El Castellar, La Reya and Nares. In San Pedro del Pinatar, the Villananitos sports beach, in the space between the wall of the Yacht Club and the facilities of the Bitákora beach bar. In San Javier, the Pescador sports area, in its entirety, and two spaces in an accessible area, in Castillico, both in Santiago de la Ribera; and on Mistral beach, in La Manga. La Concha, in Los Alcázares, is another smoke-free from start to finish, and, in Águilas, the Higuerica cove. This year Cartagena has committed itself to La Chapineta, from La Azohía.

fight against smoking



From the General Directorate they study the incorporation for next summer of swimming pools as smoke-free spaces, and appeal to the respect of non-smokers because «the current scenario in Europe and the US, where smokers are limited to consume together with non-smokers, will end up reproducing in Spain. The ideal is that we make the transition gradually from empathy and social commitment, without resorting to sanctions,” says the Director General of Public Health and Addictions, José Jesús Guillén.

The pools will become part of these healthy spaces from next year



It may be that the suggestions have less way to go than expected because the renewed anti-smoking law is expected to come into force in 2023, which will deprive smokers of lighting up a cigarette on the beach, as well as on terraces and restaurants. The purpose of this new regulatory framework is to advance in the fight against smoking and the objective is that by 2025 tobacco consumption will have been reduced by 30% compared to 2010. In addition, the central government has also set other goals, such as the increase in the price of tobacco and promote the sale of a generic package, in order to reduce the commercial attractiveness of the brands.

The consistories favor the elimination of waste with the delivery of biodegradable ashtrays



To promote citizen participation and facilitate the objective of maintaining the cleanliness of the environment, the City Council of Los Alcázares distributes biodegradable ashtrays in La Concha to the beach bars, as well as to visitors and tourists who go to the tourist offices. In the Spanish territory, there are 549 smoke-free beaches, but in most of them they are mere recommendations without sanctioning prohibitions. For the coastal municipalities to dare to take the step like Barcelona, ​​which has eliminated smoking in the 10 kilometers of its coastline, a council would have to go ahead and open the way, and it seems that, for the moment, none is up to the task. “The new waste law has gone ahead coinciding with the approval of the municipal ordinance, which will now study how to incorporate this power to limit smoking to avoid waste. Once we know the experiences in other municipalities, we will incorporate new provisions, ”they point out from the Cartagena consistory. The difficulty of monitoring, controlling and punishing this practice does not go unnoticed either.

ocean pollution



Beyond the well-known damage to health, tobacco also harms the oceans. According to a recent report by the Ocean Conservancy, an environmental defense organization, cigarette butts pollute them as much as plastics. The data collected reveals that some 32,800 million cigarettes are consumed in Spain and 15% filters end up on the beaches. A cigarette butt can contaminate between 8 and 10 liters of sea water, and up to 50 of fresh water.