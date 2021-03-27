Real Murcia is one of the best showcases for footballers in Segunda B. Víctor Meseguer and Juanma Bravo know this well, that last summer they were transferred to two Segunda clubs such as Mirandés and Alcorcón, and they are showing on the pitch that they are players very profitable in the silver category. The role of the Alguazas midfielder is being especially prominent.

Even Josema Raigal, without having a good year, also left the grana club to start another stage transferred to the Espanyol quarry. They were joined by Álvaro Rodríguez, who signed for a powerful team in Second B such as Burgos and Josué Dorrio who, after playing for different clubs, signed for Talavera. The footballers took advantage of their passage through the paprika team, although in the case of the three homegrown players it is different, to take a leap in their careers. All this despite the fact that Real Murcia finished in a gray eighth position after the suspension of the championship due to the coronavirus.

A different situation



The sales of Víctor Meseguer and Juanma Bravo were a hard loss at the sporting level, but a necessary economic relief



Now the situation is very different. Only Alberto Toril with his seven goals seems that he can make the leap when the competition ends. His contract ends in June and he is free to look elsewhere for his future. In winter he had a good offer from a top-flight team from Greece, but turned it down. The rest of the winning players are not standing out and it seems difficult that there could be a transfer this summer. Something that last year was controversial for losing two talents like Juanma and Meseguer, but that was an economic relief. The ‘pearl’ of the quarry, Ismael Ferrer, is still very young and footballers like Carlos Palazón have not made the expected leap.

Defeat in Orihuela



Real Murcia played this Friday in Los Arcos a friendly against Orihuela and was defeated by one to zero with a goal from Chechu Flores in the final moments of the duel. In addition, the grana club announced that Iván Pérez is going to be out for a month due to a tear in the hamstring.