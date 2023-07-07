The bad poet: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Gabriele D’Annunzio with Sergio Castellitto on Rai 3

The bad poet is the film broadcast this evening, July 7, 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 3. The film directed by Gianluca Jodice stars an extraordinary Sergio Castellitto in the role of Gabriele D’Annunzio. In particular, he focuses on the last years of the poet’s life. But what is the plot, the cast and where to stream The Bad Poet? Here is all the information.

Plot

The film tells the last years of the poet-vate’s life, outlining the portrait of one of the most important characters in Italian literature and in the history of our country. We are in 1936 and Giovanni Comini (Francesco Patanè) has just been promoted to the role of federal, becoming the youngest in Italy to hold this position. He was favored by Achille Starace (Fausto Russo Alesi), the secretary of the Fascist Party, second only to Mussolini and Comini’s mentor. The first task entrusted to the young Federal is to go to Rome, where he is ordered to watch over Gabriele D’Annunzio, so that the now elderly writer cannot create any problems and harm anyone.

The mission is delicate, because in recent times the poet has shown a very restless temperament, so much so as to disturb the Duce, worried that the poet could compromise relations with Nazi Germany. Comini goes to the Vittoriale, where D’Annunzio resides, unaware that the task entrusted to him belongs to a much larger political design. Spending more and more time in the company of the poet, the federal, enchanted by the words of D’Annunzio, will begin to doubt himself and the party, jeopardizing his nascent political career.

The bad poet: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film The Bad Poet? The protagonists are Sergio Castellitto and Francesco Patanè. Let’s see together all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Sergio Castellitto: Gabriele D’Annunzio

Francesco Patanè: Giovanni Comini

Tommaso Ragno: Giancarlo Maroni

Clotilde Courau: Amélie Mazoyer

Fausto Russo Alesi as Achille Starace

Massimiliano Rossi: Commissioner Rizzo

Elena Bucci as Luisa Baccara

Lidiya LibermanLina

Janina RudenskaEmy Heufler

Lino Musella as Carletto

Antonio Piovanelli as General Noseda

Davide Enea Casarin as Renato Rambelli

Paolo Graziosi: father of Giovanni Comini

Marcello Romolo: Giuseppe Cobolli Gigli

Raphael Gaimari: Paul

Maurizio Fanin as Doctor Duse

Vincenzo Pirrotta: Benito Mussolini

Streaming and TV

Where to see The bad poet on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 7 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to watch and review all Rai programs from a PC , tablets and smartphones.