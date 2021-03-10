Dean Henderson has several games ahead of him to show that he is ready to defend Manchester United’s goal. David De Gea, a regular number 1 practically since his arrival, is on paternity leave and Henderson will have the option to take the opportunity to give Solskjaer a headache.

English, so far this year, has not wasted a single opportunity. He did not fit in the Europa League and neither in the derby against City. His form is good and, when De Gea returns, it will be necessary to choose who stays under the sticks.

This ‘story’ is one of the most talked about in England since the beginning of the campaign and this Tuesday, an authorized voice spoke, Ben Foster, current Watford goalkeeper, former United and regular substitute for Edwin Van der Sar between 2007 and 2010.

The one at Leamington Spa does not bode well for the goalkeeping pair at Old Trafford. “Dean Henderson wants to be the goalkeeper of the first team. He is coming off an exceptional season with Sheffield and he needed to keep playing in the first team. I have renewed. David De Gea went ahead, but David wants the same. He wants to play in the first team. When you have a situation like this, you know that it will never end well. Someone is going to have to leave and someone is going to stay to play “, assured the goalkeeper.

Foster also raved about Henderson. “Dean is a great goalkeeper. You can ask anyone who has seen him play. He has the necessary talent. What you need to play for United is the mentality. When I was there I knew I had the talent but not the mentality. I was ready but Dean doesn’t seem to be bothered by anything, “Foster said.

De Gea and Henderson, in numbers

Solskjaer made his division of matches at the beginning of the season and is fulfilling it. The Norwegian, except low, uses De Gea in the Premier and during the Champions League. The cups, and now the Europa League are for Henderson.

So far this season, the Madrid goalkeeper has played 29 games between the League and the Champions League. In the Premier League he has conceded 29 goals in 24 games and has scored nine clean sheets, several of them against strong teams (two against Chelsea, in the first leg against City, against Liverpool, Arsenal). In Europe, De Gea played the entire group stage except for the first leg against Basaksehir. In five games he conceded eight goals, having really difficult nights like 1-3 against PSG or 3-2 against RB Leizpig.

Dean Henderson has just fifteen games. Although he has played some games against opponents of less substance than De Gea, his data is really good, conceding just nine goals and achieving ten clean sheets, one more than the Spanish. He beat him right in the derby, where he set an excellent performance and allowed the Red Devils to win 0-2.