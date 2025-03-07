Betic fans promised them happy: with three consecutive victories in the League, one of them against Real Madrid, it was impossible not to consider that the team was on a streak. In addition, his best player —isco – had scored three goals in the last two league games. … The team and his captain were undoubtedly in a streak.

This opinion is not very original. Different studies have confirmed that 90% of athletes, coaches and fans believe in gusts. From the fact that a positive phenomenon is repeated three times – a player that marks or a team that wins – people usually predict that the same fact will be repeated the next time. According to psychologists, this belief is related to our taste for finding patterns, as well as the conception that there are repetitions in those acts performed by humans. We also know that this conviction is more widespread among older people than among young people.

Beliefs can be founded or not, but they have their consequences: we often behave differently depending on what we believe. Thus, an investigation led by the German Markus Raab concluded that the players pass the ball more frequently to the partner on a streak. The Anglo -Saxons call him “Take the Hot” (choose the player on a streak). Ruibal knew how to find Isco, providing a death pass so that the Malaga adjust the ball to the stick, with the interior, as the canons send. Isco was, again, the best: not only intervened in the first goal and scored the second, but also offered as always, triangulated with his teammates and his were the most dangerous plays. According to some studies, the racing player has more confidence in his possibilities, which results in his performance. It is what is known as the “momentum” or the “psychological inertia”: the good previous actions generate a favorable psychological state to continue the same benefits.

Trust in the team was what Isco asked, after the game, to pass the tie. However, the encounter against the Vitoria de Guimaraes threw some doubts about the Betic game and not a few questions about the happy streaks. Because if something is evident is that the streams do not last. Not only because any sequence is called to interrupt at some point, but because the opposite team is also influenced by the rival’s streak. If you face an enraified team, you show yourself more aggressive and concentrated, that if you think you have a squad that comes from losing. The Portuguese team stood very well in the field and all its lines paid to a good level, without giving up the ball despite having players like Antony.

The Brazilian was the other face of the Verdiblanca currency. He did not look like his quality because he barely tried to overflow his pair. He was parco in efforts and commented in creativity. Some studies on gusts in sports suggest that there are negative consequences of believing in a streak. For example, the player who comes from chaining several outstanding games can be entrusted in excess. The team itself can suffer from an irrational belief in the goal will arrive and that the adversary can be defeated, simply because it has been done before, especially if it has broken is a team like Real Madrid. Neither Altimira nor Johnny were plugged in. Nor was the defense fine. Only Isco and Jesús Rodríguez were at their usual height. The captain did not avoid criticism: the team was too soft behind, especially after being advanced twice. Betis lacked intensity and had a certain confident attitude that is not uncommon when one believes in a streak.