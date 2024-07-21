US President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for a second term on Sunday (21) after weeks of pressure from his own Democratic Party members and campaign donors. It is not yet known who will enter the race in his place, but Biden has already announced that he is endorsing the candidacy of his vice president, Kamala Harris.

Pressure on Biden began to mount after a poor performance in the first televised debate against Republican opponent Donald Trump last month, when Biden’s voice was weak, he sometimes lost his train of thought and he did not use all of his speaking time.

The assassination attempt on Trump last week has made his situation even more difficult, with several political analysts saying that the assassination attempt would end up boosting support for the Republican. Also last week, concerns about Biden’s health returned with greater force to the media when the White House announced that he had Covid-19.

Representative Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, and former President Barack Obama were among the Democratic Party figures who, according to the American press, said privately that they did not believe Biden would win against Trump. In addition to them, at least 32 Democratic congresswomen publicly called for Biden to withdraw from the re-election race.

But the latest episodes are in addition to other blunders made by the US president earlier this year. Here are some of them.

Trading Kamala for Trump and Zelensky for Putin

Already under intense scrutiny from opponents and the press, At a press conference this month, Biden interchanged Kamala’s and Trump’s names. “I would not have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I didn’t think she was unqualified to be president,” Biden said.

A similar confusion occurred in his speech at the end of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit, when Biden announced the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, as “Putin”, the president of Russia that is at war with Ukraine.

“And now I would like to turn the call over to the president of Ukraine, who is as courageous as he is determined. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin.” Biden quickly realized his mistake and returned to the podium to correct himself. “President Putin? We have to defeat President Putin. President Zelensky! I am so focused on defeating Putin… we have to worry about that.”

Confusion at the G7 Summit

Some of the episodes that went viral on social media occurred at the G7 summit in Italy in June. In one of them, the Democrat appears distancing himself from other world leaders during a skydiving performance.

As the performance unfolded, Biden took a few steps away from the other world leaders, gesturing to another nearby paratrooper, while the other officials were focused on another character in the performance.

Observing the situation, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni directed the American president back to the group, at which point he slowly put on his sunglasses and stood still.

After a series of reports were released, the White House responded to the stories by accusing the newspapers of editing the video, making it appear that Biden walked away from the group without explanation, but, according to his administration, he was going to speak with other people close to him.

Political event with Obama

Shortly after leaving the G7 summit in Italy, Joe Biden traveled to Los Angeles, California, where he attended an event led by former President Barack Obama to raise funds for his election campaign.

While on stage next to Obama, Biden simply appeared to have “frozen”, needing to be removed from the stage by the former president. The current president stood there for a few moments looking at the audience without saying a word.

Vice President during the pandemic?

In a May 20 statement at a campaign event, Biden said he was vice president when the COVID-19 pandemic began, even though the global catastrophe came more than three years after he left office.

According to him, “things got kind of bad when I was vice president during the COVID pandemic.” However, his departure from the White House position came in January 2017. “When I was vice president, things were kind of bad during the pandemic and what happened was Barack said to me, ‘Go to Detroit! Help fix it,'” Biden said.