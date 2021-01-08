“They must have a good laugh, the Vladimir Poutin, Xi Jinping, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kim Jong-un and other strong men of the strong regimes, of this Trumpist insurgency against the Capitol, and the democrats around the world, particularly in Africa , be in their little shoes. Now the sore losers in pluralist elections have an icon: Donald Trump “, the Burkinabè daily life is ironic The Paalga Observer. And to make the link with the news in Ghana:“Indeed, the one who twitters faster than his shadow has already been emulated in Africa, in Ghana, where the deputies have come to blows a few hours after the historic invasion of the Capitol.”

The man wearing a fur hat is he actually a Sahelian hunter? Should the peacekeepers intervene in Washington? The invasion of the Capitol by pro-Trump protesters on Wednesday January 6 arouses irony across Africa, accustomed to receiving American lessons in democracy. In Mali, the secretary general of an armed group, Fahad Ag Almahmoud, solemnly “condemned” on Twitter the presence of traditional hunters in the invaded Capitol.

Present in the Sahel and sometimes accused of abuses, the “dozos” are dressed in a brown outfit and adorned with gri-gri: all it took was for the man with the long fur hat and the naked torso, who proudly posed in front of the cameras in the invaded Capitol, in becomes one for Internet users. “Our cousins ​​the American dozos did not remain on the sidelines of this historical fact”, ironically welcomes a Burkinabè surfer with a photo of the crazy individual.

On the African continent, shaken last year by a wave of crises, from the putsch in Mali to the upheavals in the Central African Republic via electoral crises in Guinea Bissau, Guinea or even in Côte d’Ivoire, we do not deprive ourselves of the pleasure to make fun of the spectacle offered by the United States. “What happened on Capitol Hill demonstrates that Americans are finally recognizing the value of Africa and copying its post-election practices,” jokes a Malagasy twittos. “I imagine the headlines on the front page of RFI, France 24, CNN (…) if this scenario was in Africa or in the DRC”, comments Gastonfils Lonzo on Twitter, believing that “the lesson-givers would already send investigators”.

“We must stop saying that there are only Africans who do not want democracy. We have proof that the refusal to leave power after an electoral defeat is not the prerogative of Africans alone” Welcome Matumo, from the citizen movement Fight for Change (Lucha) to AFP

In his editorial on the Jeune Afrique magazine website, the Franco-Burkinabè cartoonist Damien Glez compares Donald Trump to the former Gambian despot Yahya Jammeh, who refused to leave power when he lost the 2017 presidential election.

“Trump’s” coup “, worthy of an African despot”, text and drawing on the Jeune Afrique website …https://t.co/1xzMbbm5Tu – Damien Glez (@DamienGlez) January 7, 2021

While the outgoing American president had, during his mandate, treated African countries “shitty country”, an outing sadly remembered, the designer lets go: “We often look like those we snub”. Unlike some European leaders who quickly condemned the historic scene of the Capitol, the heads of state of the African continent were in no hurry to react. Only Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, did so on Twitter, taking the opportunity to call for the lifting of US sanctions on his country: “The events of yesterday showed that the United States has no moral right to punish another nation under the pretext of defending democracy.”

Last year, President Trump extended painful economic sanctions placed on Zimbabwe, citing concerns about Zimbabwe’s democracy. Yesterday’s events showed that the US has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy. These penalties must end. – President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) January 7, 2021

The United States has maintained sanctions against some 100 Zimbabwean individuals and legal entities, including the current president, for nearly twenty years in response to the bloody crackdown on opponents. In a laconic but not devoid of irony statement, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman Bashir Ahmad asked him, still on Twitter: “the beauty of democracy?”

The Beauty of Democracy? ‍♂️ – Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) January 6, 2021

Some internet users are calling on the African Union to react, “as the UN reacts” to unrest in African countries. “It’s time for the AU to send peacekeepers to protect US citizens,” thinks a Rwandan internet user. In the Guinean daily life The Djely, journalist Boubacar Sanso Barry decides: “We should break with all these hasty and somewhat racist judgments” on Africa.