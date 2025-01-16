With permission from the competent authority, and without the intention of offending the President, I must confess that I really enjoyed watching Barça play last night, even at the risk of being on the side of the bad Barcelona fans – something that prevents me from sleeping at night – enjoying with team play is anathema and a sign of opportunism.

What can I do to be a good Barcelona fan? Go to a re-education campus this summer in North Korea? Should I join the Peña Barcelonista Anguera?

The press conference of the great president of Barça and the best person was a hymn to unity and only those of us who were poorly born, poorly thought out or poorly finished can write that deciding who is a good Barcelona fan and who should not be the responsibility of San Pedro. On the other hand, it is possible that the president wanted to join in the splendor of the 50 years since the death of the dictator Francisco Franco and emulate his reaction when he saw in El Pardo The executioner after being honored at the Venice Film Festival. The regime was furious for having tolerated such an argument against the death penalty, which was very fashionable and practiced in those years in Spain. The sycophants who never left the Caudillo alone – these things don’t happen today! – spoke ill of García Berlanga, director of the film, and came to say that he had turned red. Franco unleashed one of his devastating phrases: “It’s something worse: he’s a bad Spaniard.”

Lamine Yamal celebrates his goal against Betis with the stands of the Estadi Olímpic Manaure Quintero/AFP

The fact is that those of us who feel touched by the presidential division watch Barça play on nights like yesterday and we really enjoy it. Beyond the budding Koundé-Lamine Yamal partnership, we are happy that Dani Olmo plays with this shirt, enjoys it and makes us enjoy it. And for many years. From a psychiatric point of view, the matter is worthy of study. How can you be a bad Barcelona fan and celebrate the current game and the victories of this group that has restored hope to the fans?

Before the president tells us that either we apologize or he will not let us be good Barcelona fans, I would like to confirm that for many decades, even in times of the dictatorship, at Barça there were scarves against the box, deep disagreements and perhaps unfair criticism of players, but no one in command in the square ever dared to divide the team. Blaugrana people between bad and good. It was the style, the soul, the diversity of FC Barcelona. In terms of presidential unanimity, the undisputed king was Real Madrid…

The team is sweet. There is collective play and a lot of individuality. Good news for Barcelona fans, for football. What you see leaves a good taste in your mouth. And there is no god or Laporta who can take this away. Long live the bad Barcelona fans!

