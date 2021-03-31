Jaime Echegoyen, president of Sareb, in a file image. Manuel Casamayón

The Society for the Management of Assets from Bank Restructuring (Sareb) lost 1,073 million in 2020, 13.3% more than a year earlier. The so-called bad bank, whose board of directors has approved its annual accounts this Wednesday, points out that this negative balance is already included in the public deficit announced by the Treasury, so it will not entail an additional increase. By an accounting criterion, Eurostat has recently forced Spain to include the entity’s 35,000 million liability in public debt, which has triggered this to 120% of GDP.

The pandemic impacted Sareb’s accounts last year, reducing its income, which fell 38% to 1,422 million. That total is broken down into 567 million from the business of unpaid loans, 40% less than in 2019, and 848 million from the sale of real estate, 36% less. This means that the business in which the entity wants to focus its future performed slightly better, within the general debacle caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The entity is known as a bad bank because it was formed in 2012 with the toxic brick of most financial entities (BBVA chose to stay out). These formed a company, almost 46% owned by the State, into which they poured all the real estate assets that compromised their balance sheets, which broadly included loans of difficult collection and properties. The bank was thus freed of this burden and Sareb had the mission of, in 15 years, trying to get rid of all this balance obtaining the maximum profit (or, rather, the least possible losses). After a few years of operation, in which it was difficult to sell the bad loans directly to other investors, the strategy has recently focused on converting these loans into real estate (through foreclosures, dations in payment and similar processes), which then in theory it is easier to sell.

12,000 properties sold

Regarding its 2020 accounts, Sareb assures that “the evolution of real estate assets has been marked by the progressive recovery of activity in the residential segment.” That route of income, the sale of homes, brought him 641 million, compared to more than 1,000 million in 2019, and represented more than three-quarters of all his business. In contrast, the bad bank points out that “the slowdown in sales was longer in the case of land and tertiary assets.” In other words, the coronavirus crisis affected this type of goods more. In total, the company sold 12,111 properties in 2020, 28.5% less than in the previous year.

The slowdown in sales translated into greater difficulties in getting out of debt, their main objective. In 2020, Sareb just canceled 179.8 million of senior debt, which means that it ended the year with 34.918 million. In the year in which it exceeded half its theoretical life, the bad bank had disposed of 31% of the 50,000 million debt it inherited in 2012. With respect to that same starting value, the remaining assets had a valuation of December 31, 31,800 million euros, 37.3% less than at the beginning of its journey.

The entity will hold its General Shareholders’ Meeting in May, which must endorse the accounts and the management report for the past financial year. Last October, Javier García del Río was appointed CEO of the company, chaired by Jaime Echegoyen. The accounts published this Wednesday highlight that the bad bank tightened its belt in 2020 to face the crisis situation, reducing its operating expenses by 8% (for a total of 609 million). Senior management waived the variable remuneration that they had to receive out of 2019, 2020 and 2021. The fixed remuneration of external directors and the chairman was reduced by 15% in the final stretch of the year.