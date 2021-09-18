Javier García del Río, CEO of Sareb. Pablo Monge

The history of Sareb, known as the bad bank, continues to generate bad news. In the crisis of 2012, to avoid recognizing the real hole in the savings banks, it acquired real estate assets and loans at such an inflated and unrealistic price that it has weighed down its future. The European Commission calculated that the surcharge was 19,000 million, an item that it considered state aid. As of December 31, 2020, the market value of the portfolio of the Company for the Management of Assets from Bank Restructuring (Sareb) was about 21,000 million despite the fact that it paid around 31,000 million for it, so it has had to recognize a negative net worth of 10,529 million. A year earlier, this item was 7,741 million, which represents an increase of 40%.

These almost 10,000 million are what the Ministry of Finance recognized this year as an increase in the deficit after Eurostat forced the State to assume the situation of Sareb, since its debt had a public guarantee. Precisely for this reason the public debt has increased by the 35,000 million that the State still guarantees. This situation raised criticism against the Government of Rajoy that designed the organism. However, one of its most direct managers, Luis de Guindos, current vice president of the ECB, has always maintained that Sareb has been positive and necessary.

No problem with negative equity

In the recent annual report of the Sareb, it is recalled that in March 2020 a royal decree determined that this firm would not have to apply certain articles of the Capital Companies Law that allow it to move forward without having positive own funds.

This step, which the company considers “key for the future”, has arrived shortly before these circumstances occur. Sareb admits that “with the closing of accounts in 2021, after having absorbed the subordinated debt pending today to be converted, the company will foreseeably enter the negative equity scenario”. Until 2020, its own funds amounted to 587 million compared to the 4,800 million it had at its birth.

When I have negative equity, Sareb will be a 100% public company and the banks will officially lose all their investment, which they have already provisioned in advance due to this foreseeable outcome. The entities that have lost the most because they have the most capital are Santander, with 22% of the shares, CaixaBank (12.2%), Sabadell (6.6%) and Kutxabank (2.53%). ).

The decree coincided with the arrival of a new president and CEO, Javier García del Río, who has applied a new strategy at the firm. According to Sareb sources, the entire portfolio has been divided into three blocks: assets that can be revalued over time, which are maintained; those without possible capital gains, which are put up for sale; and those that require additional investments to increase their value, such as promotions, in which significant amounts are invested. Apart from this distribution, the company has the social housing that it prepares to continue delivering to the public administrations.

Repay debt, not seek benefits

“This situation is relevant, since it allows the company to direct its activity towards optimizing the value of the portfolio instead of optimizing the accounting result, not losing sight of its objective of complying with the payment of the debt,” says Sareb .

The entity is increasing sales and, until the first half of 2021, it has billed 26% more than in 2019, after an atypical 2020 due to the collapse of the market due to the pandemic. However, it should be remembered that the increase in sales for Sareb will mean raising its accounting hole for this year compared to 2020, although it is unknown by what percentage.

On the other hand, Sareb has decided to prosecute all the non-performing loans it acquired to keep the real estate guarantees. What is sought, according to the company, is to work on the floors or promotions to see those that have an exit, assuming that the debtors who have not paid so far will no longer do so. When the company started, 80% of the assets were loans and the rest were toxic real estate assets. Now they are distributed at 50%, which they consider more balanced.