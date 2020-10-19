The author is the parliamentary manager of the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag

Niklas Luhmann coined the term “imposed illegality”. By this the eminent German sociologist meant the following phenomenon: A multitude of badly made regulations and complicated administrative regulations meet a reality in which the actually law-abiding citizens hardly have a chance to comply with this chaos.

Because compliance with the regulations is only possible for them if they cause serious damage to themselves or others or accept serious losses for themselves or others. Nobody can withstand this tension permanently. The breach of the norm then appears like a kind of necessary self-defense. Illegality is practically imposed on the citizens concerned.

If “imposed illegality” becomes a mass phenomenon, the rule of law is threatened with great damage. The law is systematically losing its authority.

A vicious circle threatens. With countless new regulations full of new micromanagement from above, the authorities are trying to readjust. This leads to an accelerated decline in the authority of law.

To provide security, it is better to issue too many than too few regulations

Such prescription inflation threatens particularly in times of crisis. The executive certainly wants to help seriously. But it is also subject to a fatal incentive mechanism. Because the future can only be controlled to a limited extent, the following calculation arises: If it changes for the better, it is good to have done and prescribed a lot. Because then you can claim the improved future as the success of your own actions. If, on the other hand, it turns for the worse, the multitude of regulations acts like a protective shield against the threatening accusation of inaction. So the motto is always: Better to issue too many regulations than too few.

The mothers and fathers of the Basic Law knew about the danger of excessive executive legislation. The Federal Constitutional Court is also aware of it. Judges therefore require any measure that encroaches on fundamental rights to be proportionate.

Courts not only check whether there are milder or equally suitable means. There is also a general comparison of the legal interests concerned. In other words: whether the loss of freedom is justified by reasonable gains with correspondingly weighty legal interests. “Mere assumptions are just as insufficient as the statement that new infections continue to occur,” as the Saarland Constitutional Court recently found in connection with corona measures.

Furthermore, the judiciary strengthens parliament against an encroaching government. Essential decisions such as encroachments on fundamental rights are reserved for Parliament – as the only body with direct democratic legitimacy. This also applies to “executive laws”, i.e. ordinances or statutes.

The competition in parliament leads to intensive scrutiny

Parliament, in turn, acts like a kind of litmus test on bad regulations. A natural skepticism is built into the competitive dynamics between the forces in charge of the government and the opposition. The government must plausibly describe the benefits of the regulation. The opposition, in turn, will research disadvantages, present them and ask for improvements or suggest alternatives. If not for the sake of it, then at least for the purposes of personal profiling. But the motive is irrelevant for the good result: It is checked intensively whether a measure really brings something and is therefore necessary.

The citizens concerned also use the MPs as a complaint point if a planned provision has a particularly large number of disadvantages for a particularly large number of citizens. The MPs then exert pressure in committees and parliamentary groups against the project in order to prove themselves to the citizens as good representatives of the people and because they shy away from the anger in the constituencies that can result from the regulation.

But this clever mechanism for taming excessive prescription production is switched off under the conditions of the heads of government’s corona prescription policy. It is decided behind closed doors. The decision templates are created in a kind of internal administrative circulation and distributed at short notice. There is hardly time for a critical reflection of the often large bundle of measures by independent experts, a critical public or parliament.

Parliament itself is formally not involved in the process of issuing regulations. Nobody wants to accuse the acting persons of bad intentions. But this procedure does not collect the knowledge that is scattered in society, it systematically excludes it.

Prescription inflation is leading to blacklisting

This explains the downright curious series of pranks that the executive legislative policy has so far produced: In Bavaria, the police took action against citizens who were sitting alone on a park bench to read a book. Because they had violated the requirement to leave their apartment “only if there are valid reasons”. Also in Bavaria, the legislator was of the opinion that barbecuing in public increases the risk of infection, but picnics do not and that regardless of whether many or few people take part in both.

The 800-square-meter rule for furniture stores was also curious. Large furniture stores with lots of space and where it is easy to keep your distance from one another should stay closed, while smaller ones should be able to open. The whole thing recently culminated in the idea of ​​a nationwide ban on accommodation. Although only a few chains of infection have so far been traced back to transmission in hotels, it deeply encroaches on the freedom of accommodation providers and travelers. Sometimes it has an existential threat.

If the citizen no longer climbs through, he is pushed to illegality

Corona is a serious threat and must be fought resolutely. The rule of law and the separation of powers are not an obstacle, but a strength. Because if the series of pranks by the heads of government continues, then they impose illegality on more and more law-abiding citizens. The binding force of the law then generally disappears, but also especially with regard to the sensible and proportionate measures that effectively contribute to disease prevention.

As tempting as it may seem for the heads of government to present themselves as sprightly crisis fighters with lots of new ideas and how much their popularity, even demoscopically measured, may increase in the short term: In the medium term, this endangers the most important weapon in the fight against Corona – the lawful and responsible behavior of the vast majority of the Population. The damage that this causes the rule of law will possibly persist even after Corona has long been defeated. That is why the corona policy belongs back in the hands of the parliaments.