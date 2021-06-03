Across the street, in front of the hospital where I work, a scientist has his office determined to be the nemesis of the anti-vaccine. His latest book is titled Preventing the next pandemic: vaccine diplomacy in an anti-science time (Preventing the Next Pandemic: Vaccine Diplomacy in a Time of Anti-Science). And with him I spoke through Zoom about the sociology of anti-vaccines.

Quiet and pleasant man, Peter Hotez has a resume that includes studies at Harvard and Yale and is now a professor and dean at Baylor School of Medicine and director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital. And with a lot of world. It was sent by former President Barack Obama to Muslim countries, from Tunisia to Saudi Arabia, to promote “vaccine diplomacy”: opening channels of dialogue between antagonistic countries through vaccination campaigns. Peter also talks to me about “vaccines against poverty”, because “diseases cause deficiencies”.

While it is easy to understand that wars, climate change and refugee exoduses – consequences of the Anthropocene – cause health collapses and favor the spread of bacteria and viruses, it is illogical that absurd philosophies have the same effect. It was in 2019, after a measles outbreak in Europe (50,000 cases in 2018) that “the WHO included anti-vaccines in the list of the ten greatest dangers to health worldwide.” There are no two good sides to this story.

Despite the Zoom, communication is not cold. “It all started in 2015,” he explains. That is the beginning, for him, of modern anti-science. It was then that the anti-vaccine movement, which had been around for years, was politicized. Failure to get the vaccine turned into bogus “health freedom” and the Tea Party – the radical branch of the Republican Party – brought in the deniers. Also at that time, ISIS was occupying the Middle East and destroying the health system in the area, and health was getting worse in Venezuela under the Maduro regime. Those global factors heralded and anticipated the political response to pandemics.

Hotez highlights three factors that reinforce the anti-vaccine plot. The first is the use of social media, where, according to the Center for Countering Digital Hate, twelve anti-vaccine movements have 58 million followers. Paid ads on Facebook, aimed at young mothers to become activists, show children allegedly ill due to vaccines. And there’s business at stake: The Center to Stop Digital Hate has calculated that social media rakes in a billion dollars a year from this industry in advertising and other revenue. In his book, Peter also denounces that “Amazon is the most active promoter of anti-vaccine books.”

“40% of the members of the American Republican Party oppose being vaccinated against covid. An attitude that is defended in FOX “

Second, the infamous movement has a political arm. Donald Trump’s tweets – including his anti-vaccine messages – are a good example of this. But there is also Russia. “Read the article I published yesterday in Nature”Peter tells me. Refers to COVID-19 vaccines: time to confront anti-vaccine aggression (COVID vaccines: time to confront anti-vax aggression), published on April 27. There he comments that “Russian intelligence organizations attack Western vaccines.” One campaign suggests they could turn people into monkeys. The reason is simple, “they try to discredit western vaccines against covid-19 to promote their own.”

The third factor driving the success of anti-vaccine movements is aggressive proselytism directed at susceptible groups, such as immigrants, Orthodox Jews, or minorities, including African Americans. And Peter explains that in these communications vaccines are compared to the holocaust or unethical experiments, “like the Tuskegee study”, carried out with people of color.

America’s first anti-vaccine groups were left-wing. They wanted to oppose the mercantile activity of the pharmaceutical multinationals. Now, the ideology of these groups has veered to the right. “40% of the members of the American Republican Party oppose being vaccinated against covid. An attitude that is defended on FOX ”, complains Peter, who has been attacked by the conservative television channel on multiple occasions. “We are lucky to have freedom of expression”, something that does not happen in other countries.

The anti-vaccine plot exploded in 1998, when a study published in Lancet falsely linked vaccines to autism. The article was retracted for lack of scientific rigor, but the damage was done. Peter, who has a daughter with autism, refuted in his previous book Vaccines did not cause Rachel’s autism (Vaccines did not cause Rachel’s autism) the false connection between autism and vaccines.

Rachel was diagnosed with autism in 1994 when she was nineteen months old. Peter was already an advocate for vaccines by then, dedicating his life to generating them for developing countries. In a small voice, I ask him if his fight against anti-vaccines, in addition to being a professional and ethical issue, is also personal. I endure for the first time a few seconds of silence. To break the tension, I comment on the case of Pàmies, the charlatan from Lleida, who tries to cure autism with bleach. “Yes, that’s what they do. Bleach enemas. It is a classic example. It’s awful”. And then I explain that Spanish politicians preach that going to the disco in the middle of a pandemic is a symbol of freedom. No wonder: “Politicians cling to anti-science to stay in power. This is the case of Trump, Bolsonaro, Duterte, Daniel Ortega, Obrador or the leader of Tanzania. They cause a lot of damage ”.

Peter has a difficult mission. It is not easy to convince the deniers. According to the model proposed by Hagood and Mintzer Herlihy in 2013, there are three groups within the anti-vaccine movement: those who doubt, those who resist, and those who reject vaccination. While those who doubt or resist may agree to be informed and change their mind, members of the third group refuse to consider information about the vaccine, defend false premises of baseless conspiracies and prefer alternative medical practices. They will not be vaccinated. It will be impossible to convince them otherwise. Why?

Listening to a conspiracyist on YouTube talking about the “bug”, I was surprised by his rhetoric, full of periphrasis, almost cryptic, insinuating that under the surface of an ambiguous and enigmatic language was hidden an iceberg of secret data, which I was not going to share, but it empowered him. Scientific information was worthless compared to that provided by a hidden source of knowledge. Listening to a few more videos from other deniers, I learned that followers of the radical group QAnon, which sponsors anti-vaccine in the United States, claimed to take the “red pill.”

In the movie Matrix whoever takes the “red pill” sees the reality that the owners of the State hide by reprogramming the minds of citizens. Whoever takes that metaphorical pill discovers how Bill Gates enslaves humanity with vaccines and that was the pill taken by those who assaulted the US Parliament. A symbol among populists, even Ivanka Trump claimed on Twitter that she had taken the “red pill.”

The language of youtubers and messages like the “red pill” suggest a cult mentality. A quasi-sectarian attitude would explain why some anti-vaccines reject obvious truths. While leaders make a profit – selling pseudo-drugs or books or getting a political seat – supporters could be killed by a virus defeated years ago (measles) or a coronavirus for which there are effective vaccines.

In some countries the coronavirus infects and kills uncontrollably, and it could be worse. In an interview published in The Guardian In 2018, Peter warned that the anti-vaccine movement could go global. “The United States and Europe are excellent at exporting their culture and now we export this garbage. What will happen when the anti-vaccine movement reaches India? “

Juan Fueyo is a neurologist and researcher at the MD Anderson Cancer Center

