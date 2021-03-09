Last Sunday, Alberto Ángel Fernández asked his friend Marcela Losardo to turn off her phone. It was a way of trying to calm the storm that broke out in the ruling party after Clarín’s revelation, a day before, that the head of the Ministry of Justice would leave her chair shortly.

Throughout the weekend, the chats of national officials blazed with the obvious question: “Has Marcela already resigned?”. It was the question that no one answered. Everything was in the hands of the President and only he would define the exact moment of departure. But the decision was made and Fernández and Losardo they had already agreed to the departure of the minister, who was precipitated by the fatigue of the official, who did not want to spend another day in the hottest ministry for the estimation of Kirchnerism.

The head of state was clearly annoyed with the publication of the change in Cabinet and, even more so, with the fact that this newspaper had mentioned the name of the candidate with the most points to succeed Losardo: Martín Soria, the Rio Negro national deputy, who -announced of the impact of what was being defined-, he also closed his phone and ignored dozens of WhatsApps it received.

Fernández agreed with her forty-year-old friend that out on monday to his office and the new National Deputy Director of the Penitentiary Service (SPF), Inspector General Sonia Mariela Álvarez, will be sworn in at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice. There she was seen smiling and said words that later surprised those present, as they seemed those of someone who would continue in her position: Losardo praised the deputy director saying that “Sonia could have retired and decided to stay here”, in addition to pointing out that “We are more and more women.”

Is that Monday was “Women’s Day”, which would be celebrated in Casa Rosada with a federal agreement with governors and national officials at the Bicentennial Museum. Losardo was seen there, who never took off his mask, except when he passed by the office of the presidential spokesman Juan Pablo Biondi, and together, they went to the act. There, he exchanged words with Santiago Cafiero and then met again with the President.

Marcela Losardo. Photo Federico Lopez Claro

Losardo returned to his office several hours later on Monday and was secluded there, until a little while before 20:00: at that time, the President would give an interview on the C5N channel, which had been agreed upon a week ago.

“Marcela is overwhelmed”, the President acknowledged in the note he gave Gustavo Sylvestre and was not lying: Fernández’s legal partner did not want to continue in a ministry in which he could never impose his mark and that was governed more by the designs of the second in the ranking , the Kirchnerist Juan Martín Mena, who achieved notoriety for being Oscar Parrilli’s “2” in the AFI, the Federal Intelligence Agency, in Cristina Kirchner’s last term.

The television interview was revealing for most of the inhabitants of the Casa Rosada: the President chose to communicate through the cable signal the reasons for the departure of his closest official personally: Until that time, the head of state had not chosen a new place for LosardoWell, she wanted “a place that would give her prestige,” as one of the regulars on the first floor of the government house told Clarín. Few had been able to discuss the matter with the President. One of them, Santiago Cafiero, who stayed with him in La Rosada until the first president flew to the Olivos Residence, and he was one of the few who knew the details of the soap opera.

“Alberto is seeing how he takes care of her. He is still taking her out, but his greatest concern is taking care of her,” insisted an official. But the next fate of Losardo was still unknown as well as the name of the successor in Justice. Some “albertistas” suspected of the hand of Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro in the dissemination of the information of the imminent departure of the head of Justice.

The thing is the Minister of the Interior is a player in the judicial world, as it has a relationship with ministers of the Supreme Court, with judges and prosecutors, in addition to the fact that the new head of the Magistracy Council -Diego Molea- is close to him and that his foster brother, Gerónimo Ustarroz, is the representative of the Executive Power in the Magistracy.

Marcela Losardo, together with Luana Volnovich in the Legislative Assembly. Photo Federico López Claro

But the data was wrong: Fernández had been talking about the subject with Losardo since the previous week, after the harsh presidential speech before the Legislative Assembly and the allegation of Cristina Kirchner before the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber in the case for the “future dollar”. There, the new official line in the Justice category was burned, something for which the minister had no “other attitude”, as the President himself recognized in C5N, it will be necessary for these times of the Frente de Todos. Losardo was not going to comply with that style and mode of confrontation with the judicial world and Cristina Kirchner no longer wanted the lady in that place: she had made it clear in December in La Plata, when she sentenced_ “To those who are afraid of being a minister, let them go find another job.”

This Tuesday, Marcela Losardo attended the Ministry of Justice, located in Sarmiento 329, to close issues and waiting for his replacement. Alberto’s great friend from the world of law thus leaves the administration, less than twenty days after the departure of another “albertista”, the sanitarista Ginés González García. Other times come in the Peronist national administration,