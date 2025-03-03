After each day, in Pride of Nervión, space for the casual gathering and the analysis of the ABC editors of Seville





Opinion time at ABC of Seville with The backlash +pridespace to assess the actuality of the Seville FC in an agile and casual way by the handwriting of ABC sports in Seville. On this occasion, with Juan Arbide, Alberto Fernández and Fran Montes de Oca.

Sevilla at home with the Ray Vallecano (1-1) In a match that had as highlighted Nyland and Lukebakio And that leaves the team trained by García Pimienta In the twelfth position of the classification with 33 points. After 26 days in the championship, the Sevillista team has nine points of difference with respect to the descent zone and is five of the sixth position.

For next Sunday (21.00), Sevilla plans to face the second consecutive home game. It will be before the Real Sociedad.

The counterattack +pride is a podcast of the writing of ABC sports of Seville and pride of Nervión. With the edition of Inma Guisado. All episodes of El Repogolpe +Pride can be heard in ABC.es and also on the main audio platforms, such as Spotify, Ivoox, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and Podimo