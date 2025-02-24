After each day, at the end of the palm tree, space for the casual gathering and the analysis of the ABC editors of Seville



02/24/2025



Updated at 12:46h.





Opinion time at ABC of Seville with The backlash +palm treespace to assess the actuality of the Real Betis in an agile and casual way by the handwriting of ABC sports in Seville. On this occasion, with Juan Arbide, Alberto Fernández and Mateo González.

Triumph of great importance that of Betis against the Getafe. The Verdiblanco team showed intensity and success in decisive moments of the game. Double of ISCOwho opened the score in the first time after a great control and marked penalty when there was a quarter of an hour for 90. Betis finished the encounter with ten players for the expulsion of Antony Seeing direct red card in the 94th minute.

Next Saturday (18.30), at the Benito Villamarín stadium, the team trained by Manuel Pellegrini will face the visit of the real Madrid On day 26 of the First Division championship.

The counterattack +palm is a podcast of the writing of ABC sports in Seville and at the end of the palm tree. With the edition of Jaime Parejo and Inma Guisado. All the episodes of El Contragolpe +Palmera can be heard in ABC.es and also on the main audio platforms, such as









