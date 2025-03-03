After each day, at the end of the palm tree, space for the casual gathering and the analysis of the ABC editors of Seville



03/03/2025



Updated at 12:28 p.m.





Opinion time at ABC of Seville with The backlash +palm treespace to assess the actuality of the Real Betis in an agile and casual way by the handwriting of ABC sports in Seville. On this occasion, with Juan Arbide, Alberto Fernández and Jesús Sevillano.

The Verdiblanco team signed a great performance at Benito Villamarín and won Real Madrid 2-1. The goals of Johnny and Iscoby penalty, they served to overcome the initial of Brahim. After 26 days played in the championship, Real Betis is in the sixth position of the classification with 38 points, six from the fifth, Villarreal, which this Monday closes the day with the match against Espanyol at the Ceramic Stadium.

It starts a continental week for the Verdiblanco team. On Thursday, in the Benito Villamarín, the first leg of the tie with the Vitoria de Guimaraes corresponding to the round of 16 of the Conference.

The counterattack +palm is a podcast of the writing of ABC sports in Seville and at the end of the palm tree. With the edition of Jaime Parejo and Inma Guisado. All the episodes of El Contragolpe +Palmera can be heard in ABC.es and also on the main audio platforms, such as









Spotify

Ivoox

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Music

Podimo