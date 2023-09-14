The background to the Ferragnez dispute in Sanremo has been revealed

Starting from midnight today, Thursday 14 September, the special episode of the The Ferragnez entirely dedicated to the 2023 Sanremo Festival and the alleged argument that took place behind the scenes at the Ariston between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni after the now famous kiss between the rapper and Rosa Chemical.

Shortly after the broadcast of the episode, which reveals the background of what happened between the two during the musical event, Fedez himself revealed, through a story published on his profile Instagram, of not having been “clear” in that period and of not having been able to support his wife as he would have liked.

“The special Sanremo episode of The Ferragnez has been released – wrote the singer – An important professional experience for Chiara that I should have supported as she has always done with me”.

Fedez, therefore, admits: “Unfortunately, as you all know, it didn’t go that way. It was a period in which I wasn’t clear and a part of me came out that I’m not proud of.”

“I am very sorry for what I failed to do and for what I did. In recent months I have been working a lot on myself. My mental health and on my relationship trying to improve myself especially for the sake of my family.”