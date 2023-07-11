The Portland General Manager says he is willing to “wait months, if necessary” before exchanging Damian Lillard, the Trail Blazers franchise man. Bluff. Try to save your job. How are things really? Why are we still on the high seas 11 days after the trade request? Dame wants Miami, Portland a suitable match for a 7-time All Star. From the Heat or someone else. American agents and journalists – what they say or hide – vary in terms of public perception. Fans take sides: Lillard is right, not Portland. It will end like this, not like this. Above all, when will it end? Let’s try to reconstruct facts, status quo and perspectives.