“The collaborative relationship with Paolo has ended. Together we wrote the history of Italian and world athletics, we shared beautiful moments. But life has its phases and we have come to the conclusion that it is right to separate our ways. I need a total change, also in terms of stimuli.” With these words, in a nutshell, Marcell Jacobs made his divorce official after 8 years from his coach Paolo Camossi. A divorce that made noise, so much so that it ended up on the cover of Sportweek, on newsstands on Saturday together with the Gazzetta dello Sport. Andrea Buongiovanni, our journalist who has closely followed the parable of the Olympic champion in the 100 meters (as well as the 4×100), reveals why – at the end of a season stingy with results but full of injuries – Jacobs chose to go and train in Florida with Rana Reider, in the Eldorado of sprinters, in an attempt to achieve a goal achieved only by two greats such as Carl Lewis and Usain Bolt: repeating the Olympic gold in the 100.

Without forgetting that Marcell has yet to gain the pass to Paris: let’s find out who the 10 Italians are already qualified, those who are virtually qualified, but above all the mechanisms that can lead Italy to go beyond the 384 appearances of the last Games. And which of our athletes, from Pellegrini to Tamberi, have changed coaches to improve their performances. Having turned the Olympic page, tomorrow our magazine offers you an interesting exclusive interview with Lazar Samardzic, the Udinese midfielder who was one step away from Inter this summer. The reasons why his father intervened in the negotiation, scuppering the deal, the reasons why he, born in Berlin, chose to play for Serbia, his foibles and aspirations: Samardzic reveals everything. “I’m ready for a big one – he says – but in two years I will be even more ready. In the head and in the body. I always feel like a street footballer, who would like to play closer to the goal.” Speaking of Inter, who face Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday: let’s recall the famous 1965 Champions Cup final, in the flood of San Siro, decided by Jair in front of 77,000 people including magicians, panthers and macumbes. Another interesting interview is that of the 35-year-old Gigi Datome, the basketball ace who after his farewell retraces twenty years of his career with the Azzurri and in the clubs, from his Olbia to Milan passing through the NBA and Istanbul, where with Fenerbahce he won the Euroleague in 2017. “The last two championships with Olimpia were the best way to close. Now I have to think carefully about what to do, but in the meantime I wake up in the morning without pain and I find it pleasant…”.