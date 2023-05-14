In a family WhatsApp group, from Spain, a message arrives: “I don’t like the news I read from Colombia at all. Great care”. Worry seems natural. In three days there has been more talk about the possibility of a coup than about anything else. What is behind all this? Is there a real fear of a military uprising? At first, it might seem so. It was President Gustavo Petro himself who warned of the possibility as a result of statements on the radio by a retired military man, who spoke of “defenestrating” him. The controversy reached levels of panic in a society accustomed to conservative governments, to eternal political tension and which for the first time in its modern history has a left-wing Executive led by a former guerrilla. However, the reality and analysis of these days further away than closer the possibility of a coup in a country that only experienced an uprising 70 years ago now.

Politicians from all sectors have rejected such a possibility, with a more tepid ultra-right in their statements, but more for beating around the bush in their speech than for giving tacit support to a coup adventure. The Armed Forces have also repudiated the idea. It all started with an interview on W Radio by retired Colonel John Marulanda, today a reservist with more public name than actual position. Former candidate for senator for the Uribista party and writer of articles in the press, he is known for his extreme right-wing defense. Until March of this year he was the president of the Association of Retired Officers of the Colombian Military Forces (Acore); now he is just another member. The goal, he said on the air, is “to try to do my best to oust a guy who was a guerrilla.”

It is impossible to know now if that phrase could have been forgotten in the channel’s audio file, because the person who acted as speaker was Petro himself. After a while, the president tweeted: “Why are you conspiring for a coup? Because they are terrified that we end impunity. The truth intimidates them so much that they despair. That’s when the storm broke out that has led half the world to set their eyes on Colombia to understand what is happening. The answer is that, for now, nothing is happening that did not happen before Marulanda spoke. Political disagreement, polarization, tension and all the ingredients that have been stressing the country’s political scene for years. The same colonel tried to rectify to stop the snowball that was growing without control. “No, I believe in the current president, we all vote for democracy. I spoke of Castillo, I was not referring to the president of Colombia, ”he said. And his successor in the reservist association also distanced himself: “We are not thinking of a coup, we believe in the Constitution.”

The question that is difficult to answer is to what extent does the president think that the threat is real. The columnist and writer Ricardo Silva assures that “after surviving attacks and knowing what he knows about how the State and the paramilitaries intersected so many times, he genuinely thinks that there are ultra-right people who want to overthrow him,” but adds that Petro is also a politician, “and a clever politician should be victimized.” Captain César Castaño, a retired officer, is of the same idea. “I don’t think he thinks there could be an uprising. It is more on the minds of some civilians than the military. People in uniform can think many things in private, but I have been an advisor to the military command for 14 years and not even in the most difficult moments of the process with the guerrillas have I ever heard a general say that the president had to be overthrown.”

In a country accustomed to violence, with more than 50 years of war and deep wounds that have affected the entire society, the controversy has made us think about the democratic health of Colombia and the real risk of a coup. “I believe that this fantasy does exist: this is a climate in which fanatics thrive, and there is a history of assassinations and conspiracies that continues to be a shadow that reappears from time to time – and then it is convenient not to underestimate the crazy double moralists with messianic ways and restorative impulses―, but I really believe that the Army is loyal to democracy”, explains Silva.

A few days ago, former Finance Minister José Antonio Ocampo assured in an interview with EL PAÍS that “in terms of state institutions, the division of powers, suddenly Colombia has the best in Latin America.” The Colombian Armed Forces, explains the political scientist Sandra Borda, are not very politicized, although under Uribism an enormous effort was made to purge the public force and make it “adapted to the opposition” of former President Álvaro Uribe’s party in the peace process. with the FARC. “If there was an important part of the public force opposed to Santos, much more to a left-wing government and with a peace program as ambitious as total peace,” she adds. In any case, she says, “the famous rattling of sabers is something that is used in Colombia with some frequency.”

Marulanda’s statements and the controversy generated brought into focus an atypical demonstration that had taken place on Wednesday. Hundreds of retired soldiers took to the streets to protest against the Government. “Get out, Peter!” or “We do not want a dictatorship!”, were some of the proclamations. Right-wing politicians, such as the extreme right-wing María Fernanda Cabal, who half alone raises a tough opposition to the president, accompanied the march. In the background of the protest there was not a coup, beyond the personal delusions of each one, but a combination of a political concern for the Petro reforms and “a purely pragmatic and pocket thing,” Borda points out. The Government is preparing a pension reform and there is fear among the Armed Forces that their exceptional regime will be touched.

Captain Castaño explains that this call arose spontaneously in a WhatsApp group. “Veterans disagree with the reforms, but I want to make it clear that they avoided any political meddling. They prayed, there was a minute of silence. There is no saber rattling, it is a sector that has every right to demonstrate ”, he assures. The government is aware of these tensions with the military, partly the result of Petro’s intention to revolutionize the war policy with which generations of soldiers in Colombia have grown up. The Government seeks to reorient the Army and the Police towards a pacifist model, but it is a process that is still up in the air, without a clear roadmap.

This matter comes after several weeks of controversies that overlap each other. The climate is one of enormous tension after the first quiet months of his mandate. Petro has made his first profound cabinet reshuffle and has taken a turn to the left, desperate for the slow pace with which his reforms are taking place in Congress. In these weeks, he has appealed several times to his like-minded people to mobilize in the streets in favor of the Government. The opposition has responded virulently. “To make an intelligent opposition to Petro is to leave him alone, but no: we are going through a moment of hysteria, of San Vito disease, which has blurred us all,” says Silva. Marulanda’s phrases, however, accomplished a strange thing in these times. At the mention of a possible coup, no politician wants to stay on the other side of democracy. Some of the most visible faces on the right came out to remind Petro that, thanks to the popular will, he is and will be its president. At this time, it is not little.

