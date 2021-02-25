Russian Denis Pshenichny revealed the background of the criminal case in which his father, Valery Pshenichny, was raped and killed in a pre-trial detention center. The son of the deceased told about this to Znak.com.

“I am inclined to believe that this is revenge for the refusal to pay FSB officers for protecting business,” Denis Pshenichny said.

His mother told him that before the criminal case was opened, money was extorted from his father. “He was told that he had to pay about 100 million rubles for the absence of problems. He thought about it and refused, ”says the son of the deceased businessman. Pshenichny Sr., who was called “Russian Elon Musk”, was detained in January 2018 on suspicion of embezzling budget funds for the development of a three-dimensional model of Project 636 Varshavyanka submarines for the Ministry of Defense. These submarines are equipped with the latest navigation equipment, providing increased stealth. The project is considered one of the most successful in the Soviet and Russian submarine shipbuilding.

“The contract has been completed, we have fulfilled all our obligations. The Ministry of Defense has signed that it has received everything and has no complaints, ”said Denis Pshenichny. Currently, the case has gone to court, Pshenichny Sr. will be tried posthumously.

The son learned about the death of his father in the pre-trial detention center from the media and first decided that the cause of death was a heart attack or stroke. “At that time in my life, I did not think that someone could commit such atrocities in the pre-trial detention center that they would be killed there. And when the examinations had already gone, I saw the body in the morgue, it became clear what an atrocity they had committed against it. The most real torture, ”says Pshenichny Jr. According to him, after the death of his father, a case was instituted to bring him to suicide, but the investigation is delayed.

Denis Pshenichny has been put on the international wanted list in Russia as a defendant in a fraud case, in which his father is also involved. He received political asylum in France.

The death of Valery Pshenichny in the pre-trial detention center-4 of St. Petersburg became known in April 2018. The investigation claims that he committed suicide, but the examination found on his body more than 40 abrasions and stab wounds, marks from electric shocks, as well as signs of sexual violence with traces of the semen of an unknown man.