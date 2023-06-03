In the last two qualifying Max Verstappen he seemed to be in great shape, putting on a show both in Monte Carlo and today in Barcelona. If the pole position del Principality had been obtained with a magnificent leap in the last sector, that of Montmelò arrived with an almost disarming easeshowing a superiority of the driver-car combination, never questioned in the two days on the track.

The two-times world champion in fact gave the impression of being the clear favorite since Friday and the 1’12.272 set in the first attempt of the Q3, it was enough for him to get the start at the pole of the Spanish Grand Prix. The Dutchman then rejoined the track for a second attemptbut it was called to the pits without completing the lapdespite leading by more than a tenth in the second split.

The post-qualifying statements then clarified what happened in the Red Bull box. In fact, from the wall they were inclined not to let Verstappen out on the track again after his first attempt, confident that no rider on the track could have come close to his time, while the Dutchman insisted on making the last lap. Once back on the circuit, having checked the times of the rivals, the team called the champion back to the pits, without letting him complete the lap.

Verstappen’s story

“The team had told me it wasn’t necessary to get back on track, but I wanted to ride again, because I felt I still had some margin. Eventually they agreed to let me out and that they would let me know if there was anyone going faster. But in the end it didn’t happen.”

Horner’s thought

The Red Bull team principal explained to via play: “We discussed whether or not to take the last lap. We basically only went out to cover ourselves, in case Lewis pulled the rabbit out of the hat. And we asked Max to stop his last lap, when we saw that Lewis was behind his pole time. All in all, it was a great performance. This track highlights the strengths of our car and he has made excellent use of them.”