The primary days of September are the time to return to normality interrupted by the summer season and, this yr, by the coronavirus, which all of the sudden lower off any signal of it in mid-March. Now that the college yr and the politician try to get again on observe, the kings of Spain are additionally making an attempt to point out that they lead a sure regular life after a much less hectic summer season season.

On Tuesday afternoon, Don Felipe and Doña Letizia attended an occasion with the Minister of International Affairs, Arancha González Laya, to rejoice the Day of the Cooperator. It’s the first act wherein the couple is seen collectively after their trip days and visits to the Balearic Islands, in mid-August. On Monday, King Felipe was already seen on the opening ceremony of the judicial yr, additionally in Madrid, an act of a solemn nature to which she attended with out the corporate of the Queen. As well as, Doña Letizia had been seen firstly of the month in a working assembly with the Federation of Uncommon Illnesses.

To rejoice the Day of the Cooperator, which is commemorated on September 8 all through the world, the Kings presided over an act on the Ministry of International Affairs, EU and Cooperation. The king got here with grey pants and a blue jacket, with no tie, whereas the queen opted for a tweed gown with an already autumnal knit from Zara. There they chatted with support employees from Panama, the Philippines, El Salvador … not with out sure technical issues and so they acknowledged the nice work they do, usually with restricted means. There are greater than 2,600 Spanish support employees unfold over 95 nations world wide.

That return to work for the Kings coincides with the return to high school of their eldest daughter, Leonor, 14 years previous and who will flip 15 in October. The Princess of Asturias has returned to the lecture rooms of the personal faculty Santa María de los Rosales, situated in Aravaca (Madrid). Infanta Sofía, who turned 13 in April, will return to class on Friday, however she wished to accompany her sister on this primary day of the fourth yr of Obligatory Secondary Schooling earlier than beginning her second yr of ESO.

Wearing a navy blue sweater uniform and grey skirt and combed with a protracted braid, Leonor arrived in school in a automobile pushed by her father shortly earlier than 8.30 within the morning. Like all youngsters over six years of age in all colleges in Spain, the princess has include a masks, which has not been eliminated at any time, not even in greeting to the photographers who congregated on the gates of the middle to painting her. On the entrance, the temperature has been taken.

Neither the king nor the princess Sofía have gotten out of the automobile or posed with Leonor, for the reason that faculty’s suggestions for this atypical begin of the course is that college students arrive with a single companion. Therefore, Queen Letizia has determined to not go to the middle.

In public and backed facilities within the Group of Madrid, schooling within the ESO room is mixed, however in Santa María de los Rosales it has been chosen, in precept, to attempt to hold all courses in individual. After this faculty yr, Leonor must select the department of Baccalaureate (Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences or Pure Sciences) to review and determine one thing else about her academic future. As well as, within the fourth of ESO at his faculty, Catholic, affirmation is normally given, however it isn’t recognized if the princess will achieve this, each due to her situation as inheritor and due to the coronavirus.