Montgomery County, Maryland, one of 13,506 school districts into which the United States is divided. After more than a month of debating, consulting with parents, teachers and medical professionals, the educational authority decides that public schools will close and all classes will be virtual. The private centers, on the other hand, are preparing to open. Weeks later the county authority tells them they can’t. The state governor corrects him and says that they can open. The confusing instructions, the tensions, are repeated throughout the country. “Schools must open in the fall!” President Trump tweets, desperate for any sign that indicates a return to normalcy in a country devastated, economically and socially, by the pandemic. Congress, stuck in negotiating a second rescue package for the economy, does not approve the funds that legislators from both parties agree that are necessary for the safe reopening of classrooms. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) urge to open, amid accusations of having succumbed to pressure from the White House. Anthony Fauci, prestigious epidemiologist of the government’s coronavirus work team, defends that the default option should be to open classrooms. The UN Secretary General argues that closing schools can cause “a generational catastrophe.” Most parents say they prefer their children to go back to class, but halfway. And the start of the school year in the United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, sinks into a championship quagmire.

Summer vacation ends with nothing like a national consensus on how to deal with the start of the school year amid the pandemic, and anxiety grows in families. The balance between the risks of the coronavirus and the academic, economic and social impact of keeping schools closed has become the latest major issue polarizing the country and, with presidential elections in November, it has quickly become tainted with political overtones.

It was known how to close the classrooms, but no one seems to have a clue how to open them. The course has already started in some parts of the country and in many other districts the final decision on how to do it has not yet been made. In Cherokee County, Georgia, schools opened last week and 13 cases of covid were detected among students, forcing more than 300 minors to be quarantined. “Our parents wanted an election for their children, and we offered it to them. It is not perfect, and we know it, but perfection is not possible in a pandemic, “the school authority summarized on Friday in a message to the community.

To date, of the 20 largest elementary and secondary school districts, 17 plan to open remotely only, according to a study by Education Week, an independent education news site. But New York City, which is by far the largest district in the country with more than a million students, announced last week that it is planning a hybrid system.

Remote teaching opens an obvious social gap. Families with more resources look for private tutors for their children or transfer them to private centers; the poorest are concerned about how their children will be able to follow the classes on-line, who will stay with them at home and how they can feed them without school meals. “The absence of face-to-face educational options disproportionately harms low-income children, those belonging to minorities and those with disabilities,” the CDC acknowledged in a late July report.

Another gap opens up between rural and urban districts: 55% of the latter, compared to 4% of the former, plan to start classes entirely virtually. There are also contrasts of political color: schools in Republican territories tend more to open their classrooms, and those in Democratic territories tend to opt for non-face-to-face formulas. Of 153 districts in which Hillary Clinton won in 2016, surveyed in the study by Education Week, 67% plan an entirely virtual start of the course. Of the 307 districts studied in which Trump won, 58% plan to open all or part of the classrooms.

“All schools can open. If anyone can do it, it’s us who have the best infection rate in the country, ”said New York State Governor Andrew Cumo, Democrat, who was hit hardest by the pandemic but now has a positive test rate for the totals 1%. The World Health Organization recommends opening schools in districts that register a rate below 5% for two weeks, and that’s the threshold many school districts have adopted. But the governors of other states, such as Republicans Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbot of Florida and Texas, have gone further and encouraged schools to open even if the pandemic remains uncontrolled.

Given the three options available, according to a survey of The Washington Post conducted between July 24 and July 31, 44% of parents prefer their schools to offer a mix of classes on-line and in person; 39% prefer everything virtual, and 16% choose everything in person. Teachers’ unions insist that it is not safe to open classrooms and the second largest in the country, the American Federation of Teachers, has published a resolution in support of possible strikes against orders to return to the classroom.

Pressure from Trump and his Administration, whose attunement to the educator community is weak, has hardened the resistance of many teachers to return to the classroom. But the pressure on the unions is also growing from other fronts: everyone knows that the reactivation of the economy and the return to work will require that the school system work. It is also not lost on anyone that this spring’s experience with remote teaching has been far from satisfactory for many families and has deepened social and economic inequalities. And in a summer that many centers have dedicated to designing the reopening of classes or hybrid systems, many point out that little has been done to improve the quality of teaching on-line for this new course

