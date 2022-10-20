Savona – “How sad, my career started from here, poor man Savona stadium, in Italy everything is falling apart “. Many times “best goalkeeper in the world“, A superhero (theSpiderman) for the Inter fansfor many years number one of the national teamseveral times champion as well as coach of Red Star, Steaua Bucharest, but also coach of SampdoriaPalermo, Catania, Wolverhampton, Crotone, Walter Zenga he started his career right at Savonain that “Valerio Bacigalupo” which now falls apart after the move of the Savona Football at Ruffinengo and the fall into hell of the company today in the First category. “How sad – repeats Zenga – my memories of the beginning of everything are linked to that stage. I preferred not to know … “.

Walter Zenga out when he wore the Savona shirt

The Bacigalupo for about sixty years it was the home of Savona Calcio and the fourth Ligurian stadium for capacity after Ferraris of Genoathe Peak of La Spezia and the Municipal of Chiavari. For the people of Savona and many football fans it was a mythical facility, which aroused fear and respect for the imposing structure, with the buildings overlooking the pitch as stadiums once were and relative envy for those who lived there and could host friends on the balconies to watch the game. From here have passed legendary players who have made the history of football: not only Walter Zenga also Marcello Lippi, Pierino Prati, Giuseppe Furino, Eugenio Fascetti and many others.



A very young Walter Zenga in red in Savona 1979

There have been games, in the seventies and eighties, for example against Juventus in the Italian Cup, with almost 20 thousand spectators in the stands and a spectacular glance. There was the public, the passion, the white and blue flags, the banners of the Ultras. If in those years you passed by Diaz square on Sunday evening, when Savona were playing away games, you could know from the flag on the terrace of the venue if the Banners they had won or lost. Other times. More football. Another world.



An image of a party when Bacigalupo was packed with fans

And to say that Savona Calcio has not given many satisfactions to the fans in its 115-year history: the last season in B in 1996-67then just the victory of Italian Amateur Cup in 1991 with Enzo Grenno president and a mythological trip to Locri for the final. For the rest, a lot of Serie C and D with more bitter than sweet seasons. Yet in the sixties, seventies and eighties going to see a match at the Bacigalupo, with the athletics track and the double grandstand, was something spectacular. You always got excited. It also happened that, in the mid-1980s, a Brazilian who was the first in Italy to appear on the field with red shoes (they were years in years when the only color was black). That Brazilian kicked the free-kicks by moving the ball back as many more famous colleagues did: Dirceu, Mihajlovic, Branco. He didn’t wear shoes with iron studs, he preferred the soft plastic sole. Legend has it that when they forced him with iron, he stretched. True, false story, who cares. It was legendary in his own way. He was called Carlinho, who knows where it came from, who knows where it ended up today. Ball nostalgia.



The Bacigalupo steps colored in biancoblù and the buildings of Legino

Well, it’s all over. After sixty years the glorious Bacigalupo stadium has closed the curtain, at least for the moment. The Savona Calcio meanwhile collapsed in First Category plays at the Ruffinengo in Legino. And Bacigalupo, of municipal property, after several deserted auctions to entrust its management, he is abandoned to his fate between neglect and punches in the stomach for those who pass by. Throwing an eye on Legino is a torture for those who are fond of him. Fortunately, the turf has been cut and at least the spectacle of the “forest” in the middle of the field is spared. But everything else is sad and melancholy. To say: in the former ticket office there are even the flags of the choreography of the biancoblù fans stacked between refrigerators and crumpled flags. There are also i cardstock also biancoblù bought by who knows who for a choreagraphy never realized.



In the Savona stadium the choreographies of the fans have also been abandoned

Around the stadium weeds, garbage, peeling walls, barriers. It’s an old stadium, worn out, expensive to maintain, anachronistic to the demands of today’s football. Everyone is probably right to complain: the owner Municipality, the various management of Savona Calcio alternating between failures and attempted relaunches, fans protesting for abandonment (e they contest the investment for the swimming pool to the Municipality of water polo, historical rivalry with Savona Calcio, worlds that have never had much dialogue).



The recent protest in the municipality of Savona Calcio fans

They are all right but the hearts of the people of Savona are also right who do not know how to deal with it and are pining. Why from Valentino Persenda to Kitty Cats of Pontedera, from Bobo Pileddu to Chicchiarelliwho has sweated and scored here, with the glorious white and blue striped shirt (the “Banners “), wherever he is today, he cannot help but turn up his nose and suffer. And she can’t help but dream that someone comes with a magic wand to solve the situation. At the bottom of the city like Spice, Chiavari, Cesena, Bergamo, Cremona, they had their chance in great football and Savona never. They are city realities not so different from Savona in size, in history.



The neglect around the Bacigalupo stadium

He dreams of it as well Walter Zengaseveral times best goalkeeper in the world, globetrotter coach, goalkeeper of Italy when Caniggia has perhaps begun the decline of the Bel Paese with that unfortunate header at Italia 90. One, Zenga, who has made many lives including parades, benches, women, quarrels, TV programs, successes, popularity, tufts, trophies. But perhaps nothing would have been if in that 1979 season the then Sports Councilor of the Municipality of Savona Luciano Locci had not taken him and brought him to Savona to defend for the first time as a starter the poles of a professional team (the Savona was the C2Zenga came to gain experience).

«I was a kid, my career was starting – says Walter Zenga from Dubai, where he has lived with his family for years – Of course I remember that season. I remember the derbies with the other Ligurians, the Sanremese, the Imperialo Spice. And I remember that in a derby I injured my back taking a hit and missed nine games. Bacigalupo was a big stadium as they did in those years, I really wanted to play because it was my chance to show off in the professional football of the greats. I think I did well in the end for what came after ”.



Pierino Prati with the white and blue shirt of Savona Calcio

“In that Savona there was also Pierino Prati, the legend who had already won everything with Milan – continues Zenga – I also remember that logistically it was a difficult year because I was 19 and I had to split between military service, which I did in Bologna, and matches. For example, against Avellino, who were in Serie A, there was a friendly match and I remember how it was time that in order not to miss and play I took a train from Bologna and arrived at Savona station 20 minutes before the start of the match. . I played the same and I also played well. I wanted to because Avellino was Serie A and a young man is very keen to show off at the beginning of his career… What can I say, I remember this about Bacigalupo and Savona, which was the beginning of everything. If you tell me that now the abandoned stadium comes to me to say that it is like a lot in Italy: it makes things that have been important go to pieces. We hope that someone reverses the course, I hope so for my memories and for the people of Savona but also for the fans of a romantic football that must survive as its references ”.