The story of Filippo (invented name) is moving, who after 120 consecutive days in the hospital was able to go out to have breakfast at the bar with his parents. Thanks to the latest surgery, the 6-year-old boy received a lighter artificial heart. That 9-kilo trolley actually replaces his heart. It is an Excor driving unit, a transportable artificial heart with great autonomy. Filippo is in fact one of the five children currently hospitalized in the pediatric cardiac surgery department of the Sant’Orsola hospital in Bologna directed by Professor Gaetano Gargiulo.

“Filippo is 6 years old and has a pair of shoes that light up when he walks. Today for the first time after 120 days he took them out of the Pediatric Cardio Surgery department, his home since last December 25 when it was necessary to attach him to an artificial heart ”, reads the polyclinic statement. Just on Christmas day the child had been hospitalized and it had been necessary to attach him to an artificial heart (or Berlin heart).

After 120 days Filippo was able to wear his shoes with lights on and allow himself a crumb of normality, away from his hospital bed for a while. “The first thing Filippo said on leaving the ward was: wow!”, says his mother. “It’s great to see him self-reliant and independent, finally the 6-year-old he is.”

These artificial hearts are life-saving devices that completely replace the heart, consisting of a mechanical pump that simulates heart function. The new artificial hearts are much lighter, going from the 90 kilograms of the old models to the current 9. Thanks to a simple trolley, children are able to be autonomous and independent. Thus, explains the polyclinic, “children with very complex cardiac pathologies will be able to move more freely and soon stay in protected environments even outside the hospital”.

“Thanks to the constant improvement of treatments and therapeutic possibilities for these children, fortunately the cases of patients who manage to survive and wait for the availability of a new heart have increased – explains Professor Gaetano Gargiulo – and this explains because they are no longer isolated cases. In our operating unit alone, within a few months, we have gone from two to five children assisted with an artificial ventricle, the currently highest number in Italy. For a center of excellence in this field such as the polyclinic it is essential to equip itself with the most advanced technology in order to be able to ensure and guarantee the most appropriate and modern treatments for children with complex heart diseases who can no longer benefit from traditional surgery”.