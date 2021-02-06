In Romania, a baby was drowned during an Orthodox baptismal ceremony. Writes about this The Guardian.

The tragedy took place in the city of Suceava. A six-week-old boy suffered cardiac arrest during the ceremony, and on Monday, February 1, he was taken to the hospital, where he died a few hours later. An autopsy revealed the presence of water in the lungs. The prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into manslaughter against the priest conducting the ceremony.

After that, a petition appeared on the network with a call to change the ritual of baptism, in particular, users demanded to remove immersion in water from the rite. She has already collected more than 56 thousand signatures. One user condemned the “cruelty” of the ritual, while another criticized the “tenacity of those who think it is the will of God.”

Church spokesman Vasile Banescu explained that priests can only pour a little water on the child’s forehead instead of being completely submerged in water. In turn, Archbishop Theodosius, the leader of the traditionalist wing of the church, said that the baptismal ritual would not change.