The migration crisis that has plagued Spain since Monday, with thousands of people trying to swim from Morocco to the city of Ceuta, generated a shocking image in the last hours. It is that of a diver from the Civil Guard holding a young baby, whom he saved from drowning and who is fortunately out of danger.

The moving and powerful scene has already become one of the most representative images of the diplomatic crisis.

The images of the rescue work being carried out in Ceuta were released this Tuesday by the Armed Institute through their social networks. In some cases, such as the image of the diver acting on the El Tarajal breakwater, it is a question of newborns or very young babies.

GEAS and ARS civil guards save the lives of dozens of minors who arrived in Ceuta by sea with their families. Photo: Twitter of the Civil Guard

It is known that the baby, who is barely two months old, fortunately It is in good condition after being rescued from the water.

The agent’s name is Juan Francisco and is a member of the Special Group of Underwater Activities of Ceuta. In the image you can see how he is holding the baby, who is wearing pajamas, helped by a life preserver thrown at him by his companions.

“The baby was frozen, cold, he didn’t gesticulate much … it was a bit of a crazy day,” said the diver in statements to the Herrera radio program in Cope. He added that his job was to identify the most vulnerable people, those who were not going to be able to swim by their own means.

The rescue of Juan Francisco was captured and disseminated, but it was not the only one. A Red Cross volunteer saved a baby’s life, just three weeks old, whose mother held him in her arms and was caught in the tumult of people who were next to the fence of the border breakwater.

The volunteer managed to take the child through a hole in the fence while the mother waited in a long queue to enter, sources from the humanitarian organization informed the EFE agency.

Source: La Vanguardia and agencies