Jane was born healthy and lively, but after 5 days she started behaving abnormally, she didn’t want to eat anymore: then the discovery in the hospital

The story of the little girl Jane has been around the world through social networks. It was her mother who wanted to spread what happened to her family, to raise people’s awareness.

Facebook/Mark Stevens KSL

Bethany Taylor she became the mother of little Jane after an uneventful pregnancy and an uncomplicated birth. She was a healthy child. But five days later, she is his nightmare began.

Jane yes he refused to eat Well yes behaved abnormally. The woman and her husband felt that something was wrong and so they decided to go to the hospital. The pediatrician on duty immediately subjected the child to a visit, but she did not highlight any problems and has sent the family home.

Facebook/Mark Stevens KSL

Once back at home, even the new mother and father began to feel bad. They thought they had contracted something in the hospital and called their grandmother for help. But a few days after her stay in the house, the lady also started to show the same symptoms.

When they realized that it was much more serious than they had imagined, they decided to go to the hospital again. It was only after further scrutiny, that the sad truth emerged. The whole family had been poisoned by a carbon monoxide leak.

Facebook/Mark Stevens KSL

Little Jane was immediately placed in one iperbaric room. Fortunately, timely medical attention has saved the girl’s life.

A few days later my baby came back, she was crying again and eating again.