Alex, 18 years old from California, finalist in Newport, is the latest of a brood that includes Van Assche, Fils, Mensik, Boogard and Klaasen
Tall, funny, smiling. Hat and reddish curls shot out, right and left. Serve and forehand, from a height of 193 centimetres, but not just that: Alex Michelsen, 18 years old from Aliso Vejo, in California, knows how to play drop shots and goes to the net without making a fuss, even gathering himself well, bending on his knees as lawn tennis requires.
