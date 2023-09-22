The latest, sensational case dates back to Wednesday: a 15 year old stabbed at the ‘Marie Curie’ school in Ponticelli by a 17-year-old schoolmate, who was later reported for aggravated bodily harm. But cases of violence among very young people seem to become more and more frequent. The last five years have seen this phenomenon grow and create an increasingly widespread social alarm, with increasingly horrifying episodes: from that – to stay in Naples – of Arturo Puoti, the 17-year-old who in December 2017 was stabbed in the throat by a baby gang in via Foria, up to the most recent ones such as the violence against the girls of Caivano and the murder of the young Neapolitan musician Giovanbattista Cutolo, killed for nothing by a 17-year-old from the Quartieri Spagnoli on August 31st in Piazza Municipio.

A phenomenon that affects all of Italy. Fights, beatings, injuries, acts of bullying, disturbance of the peace and vandalism up to drug dealing and thefts and robberies: from the Casanova gang in Bolzano to the Paranza of the Sibillo clan, teen gangs are present in most regions. The map was drawn by the first report on the phenomenon, created by the Transcrime research center of the Catholic University, the Department of Public Safety and the Department for Juvenile and Community Justice.

GROUP VIOLENCE IN VENETO

In several cities in the Veneto there have been incidents of groups of young people involved in fights, serious injuries and robberies. These groups often film and post their actions on social networks. In particular, in the province of Padua, some gangs were identified who repeatedly organized fights between themselves, complete with appointments with defined times and addresses.

THE CASANOVA BAND IN BOLZANO

A special case among gangs of this type is the so-called Casanova Gang. This group of very young people, made up of members under the age of 14, was responsible for multiple small thefts against peers, theft of dogs and mistreatment of animals in the district of the same name in Bolzano. Members of this group were also reported for vandalism and disturbing the peace.

ORPHANS

It is a youth gang active in Salento and made up of almost 20 members, all Italian and mostly minors. Among the crimes committed by this group are those of torture, injury, damage and home invasion against a sixty-six year old suffering from a mental disability. The same group of young people was also responsible for other episodes of violence.

THE PARANZA OF THE SIBILIO CLAN

An emblematic case of this type of phenomenon is that of the so-called “paranza dei bambini” linked mainly to the Sibillo Clan in Naples. The group of boys became known following the murder of their baby boss Emanuele Sibillo by the rival Buonerba clan. This group, made up mostly of young people from Camorra families, was able to establish itself in extortion, receiving stolen goods and dealing drugs in an area of ​​the Neapolitan capital where other clans (Mazzarella and Buonerba) were already active. Particular media coverage was achieved by the practice of shooting grazing volleys of bullets through the streets while moving on a scooter in order to assert one’s dominance over the area.

THE NEW MAGLIANA BAND

The case of the so-called Banda della Magliana in the Vibo area is peculiar. This group of boys was based, as the name suggests, on the famous criminal organization and on the narration of the same made in the book (and in the following film and TV series) Criminal Novel. The group, largely made up of minors, carried out thefts in private residences, receiving stolen goods, drug dealing (cocaine) and illegal possession of ammunition. Among the cases detected, this is the only one whose members were inspired by a criminal group that no longer exists.

THE MS12 IN MILAN AND GENOA

This gang, mainly made up of Salvadorans, is currently present in Italy mainly in the cities of Milan and Genoa. Part of a larger gang system present in different continents, the MS13 is described by the results of the questionnaires as a gang made up of more than forty members, mainly minors aged between 15 and 17, both male and female, and with members in a situation not of marginality or hardship. Although active mainly in the city of Milan, in particular in Lambrate, the MS13 area of ​​action also extends to the hinterland of the metropolitan city. However, in the data provided by the USSM, the drug dealing activity repeatedly highlighted as crucial by the media or in literature is not confirmed.

THE BARRIO BANLIEU IN MILAN

A further example of a youth gang inspired by foreign criminal organizations is the Barrio Banlieue in Milan. This gang made up mainly of first or second generation foreign kids takes up the typical modes of action of the French gangs of the banlieues. Crimes often associated with this group include drug dealing, assaults and fights. Their actions are often filmed and communicated with messages on social networks. Communication is made in French and recalls the characteristic methods of Parisian gangs. The actual presence of communications with other French youth groups is also relevant.

GANG SPECIALIZING IN THEFTS IN PATERNO’

In 2021, a youth gang was active in the municipality of Paternò. The group had a certain level of organization thanks to which it carried out various crimes against commercial businesses in the area. This gang was also responsible for thefts and robberies of tobacconists, supermarkets, and other commercial establishments, as well as the swimming pool and the local church. Gang members entered the premises mainly during closing hours to steal, among other things, household appliances, IT equipment and money. The crimes charged for the activities committed from June to September 2021 were those of aggravated theft in competition, aggravated robbery in competition, and aggravated injuries.