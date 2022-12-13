PS Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 2:06 p.m.



The 22-month-old baby from Manzanilla (Huelva) who was found last Thursday with his grandfather after both disappeared the day before and who was in very serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville has died this Tuesday, as confirmed to Europa Press by the mayor of the Huelva town, Cristóbal Carrillo.

Likewise, Carrillo has indicated that the City Council will decree two days of official mourning for the death of the child, as well as that scheduled events in the municipality will be suspended.

The little boy had been hospitalized in a very serious condition in the Seville hospital since Thursday of last week after a neighbor found the car in which he had disappeared the day before with his grandfather, who died of “fainting due to hypoglycemia”, according to the autopsy. practiced. The boy’s mother explained that he suffered “lack of oxygen” from “being locked up in the car for many hours.”

It was last Wednesday when relatives of the grandfather and the baby filed a complaint for the disappearance of both before the Manzanilla Civil Guard post, according to the Civil Guard.

The armed institute had activated a search operation after the filing of said complaint with the participation of various patrols and to which a helicopter had also been incorporated, something that was subject to “the evolution of the state of the weather”, due to the strong rains during the past week in the province.

After that, on Thursday they were located by a citizen inside a vehicle at a border point between the Huelva municipalities of Villarrasa and Rociana del Condado. In this way, the grandfather was already lifeless and the minor was transferred in serious condition by helicopter to the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville.

The autopsy performed on the grandfather ruled out suicide and pointed out that his death could have been caused by “fainting due to hypoglycemia.” Even so, the Civil Guard keeps the investigation open to determine the causes of the disappearance of both this man and his grandson.

This past Friday, the mother explained to the media that “the lack of oxygen” due to “being locked up for many hours in the car” where both the baby and his grandfather were found. The mother explained that when they found the minor he was “in a coma due to hypothermia and hypoglycemia”, but his condition was due to the “lack of oxygen from being locked up in the car for so many hours”.

About what happened, the mother claimed to know nothing. In her opinion, “surely” the grandfather “would be wrong at all times and he lost his mind.”