The investigation has not concluded whether he was born dead or was left outdoors on the banks of the Arlanzón River.

12/05/2024



Updated at 09:33 a.m.





While waiting for autopsy data that may reveal some more details, the National Police continues investigating to clarify everything related to the appearance of a newborn baby on the banks of the Arlanzón River. The body was found on Tuesday afternoon completely naked and still with part of the placenta and umbilical cord.

Were Some girls who were walking their dogs accidentally found the baby. It was in an area of ​​the river that is not visible from the usual part of the walk. When the dogs approached the place and began to sniff, the young women decided to go closer to see what was happening. First they alerted the Local Police, although warning that it could be a doll. However, when local agents arrived at the scene they confirmed that it was a baby and notified the National Police.

The provincial commissioner of the National Police, Jesús Nogales, acknowledged that the investigation is still in a “very preliminary” phase. One of the keys will be the result of the autopsy. It will be decisive to know details such as if the baby was born from a “full-term pregnancy”, if it could have been stillborn or if someone left it out in the open while still alive and caused its death. The difference may be that it is considered a non-serious violation of human rights or that it may be considered a murder, the commissioner explained yesterday.

Yesterday, National Police agents also combed the sections of the Arlanzón River upstream in search of any evidence or trace, including some clothing that could clarify whether the baby was deposited directly in the place where it was found or could have been thrown in some section upstream.