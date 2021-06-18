Baby food expired in 2019: 8-month-old baby ends up in hospital

An 8-month-old boy was hospitalized after eating a baby food bought in a supermarket that had expired in 2019.

It happened in Trento with the little boy’s father, fortunately on the mend, who told the incredible story to Corriere della Sera.

According to what Massimo reconstructed, the baby’s father, the baby food package, produced by a well-known company that deals with baby food, was bought in a supermarket in Trento on Wednesday 9 June.

“The next day – says the baby’s father – my partner opened the package and prepared the baby food with three quarters of baby food. He ate around 7 pm and finished all the baby food. Immediately after that he started vomiting. At first I didn’t pay much attention to it, even if it wasn’t the usual regurgitation. We tried to give him some milk and put it in the box ”.

But the child continued to cry and vomit instead of calming down. “So we gave him a few drops of tachipirina and he calmed down for a while, but shortly after he started crying again.” Shortly thereafter, the parents noticed that the little one also had red patches on his body until the incredible truth emerged.

When the mother started to prepare the baby food, using the baby food that had been opened previously, in fact, she realized that the product had expired.

“On the cap there was the date of July 31, 2019 and on the packaging the advertising of the points collection from 2016 to 2017. We could not believe it”.

On Friday 11 June, the child was taken to the pediatric emergency room of the Santa Chiara hospital, where he was treated with antibiotics. The worst seems to be over, even if, as his father points out, the little one “after almost a week has red eyes and eats little”.

Incredulous the manager of the supermarket, who declared: “It is almost unbelievable that there is an expired product, especially in that product area, it seems impossible to me. The closest deadline is 2022, thinking that there may be a product expired in July 2019 is beyond the impossible. We have strict controls all employees must check the products every time the supply arrives and the homogenized products are the most purchased, the reordering is daily “.