A three-month-old baby died and five people, including two minors, were injured in a car accident in the Altai Territory. This was announced on Friday, August 4, by the press service of the emergency station of the region.

The accident occurred in the Biysk region on the 41st km of the K-11 highway Biysk – Karabinka – Altai Republic.

“After rendering assistance, five people were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries in a state of varying severity. Among those injured in the accident were a one-year-old child and a ten-year-old girl. A two-month-old girl died from her injuries before the ambulance arrived,” said Aleksey Karnaukhov, head physician of the Biysk ambulance service.

Among adults, a woman and a man were injured, as well as the driver of the car.

According to police, the driver lost control and allowed the exit to the side of the road, causing the car to overturn. The incident is under investigation.

Earlier in the day, one person was killed and another injured in a collision between a truck and two cars on Novorizhskoye Highway in Krasnogorsk. The victim was hospitalized. Emergency services arrived at the scene.