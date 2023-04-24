The auction of vehicles as a growth of the used market or for the use of parts is the order of the day. Specifically, although 65% of the buyers who attend the auctions are dealers and purchase-sales, 28% correspond to workshops and scrapyards that acquire units to supply themselves as well as spare parts. This is deduced from the report ‘The value of auctions in the used market’ presented by Ganvam in collaboration with MSI.

The main objective of importing vehicles is the sale. And in a context of scarcity of supply, the number of imports skyrocketed of used vehicles 20.4% in 2022, with more than 124,000 operations at the end of last year in Spain. This means tripling the 40,000 operations with imported vehicles that the Spanish used market usually registers under normal conditions.

The dominance of the online channel, in which all the auction companies move, was key to being able to overcome geographical barriers and serve the professional supply source for vehicles outside our borders.

The report also shows how the fleets of companies were the largest ‘suppliers’ of the product. Specifically, 25% of the vehicles auctioned last year came from leasing contracts, while almost 20% originated from a temporary rental or ‘rent a car’ operator. 14%, for their part, came from private fleets, that is, from vehicles that are not part of the rental business, but are in the name of the company itself for internal use.

The fact that the vehicles auctioned come mostly from company fleets explains why one in four units is less than five years old, which makes these auction companies a lever to help improve the market offer qualitatively of used.