Sunday, June 25, 2023, 5:10 p.m.



| Updated 19:24h.















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The concert program of the Rock Imperium festival in Cartagena is as extensive as it is diverse. For three days they have room on their stages from the founding rock of Deep Purple and Europe, the American hard rock of Skid Row and KISS, in what will be their last concert in Spain, to the black metal of the Greeks Rotting Christ, going through the German power metal of Helloween and Blind Guardian. Some attendees confess to LA VERDAD which are the performances they look forward to most.