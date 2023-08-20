Columns of smoke still escape, from time to time, among the rubble of what was the city of Lahaina, 10 days after the fire on the island of Maui that reduced it to a handful of ashes. The death toll rises to 114, when the rescue teams have already completed the search in more than 60% of the burnt area. While the ancient capital of the kingdom of Hawaii has been reduced to a lunar landscape ―a black space between the blue sea and the green mountain, three kilometers further north ―; in a luxury tourism area, sprinklers irrigate an immaculate golf course, whose fountains shoot streams of water as if nothing had happened.

Hawaii, and the island of Maui in particular, is sold in tourist brochures and animated films as a tropical paradise. The Lahaina catastrophe, which has left thousands of people homeless and an as yet undetermined number missing, has exposed the serious problems underlying that idyllic image, and has reopened old wounds among the native population, which laments that colonization first, and tourism later, has turned them into second-class citizens.

“Mauiikakai; Maui strong” (“Maui strong”, in Hawaiian language and in English). Someone has painted over the tunnel that marks the entrance to the west of the island – where Lahaina is located – the slogan of encouragement that has gone viral after the worst fire in the United States in more than a century. A couple of kilometers later, a traffic sign, placed long before the fire, warns to no avail: “Dry area. Avoid fires”. The signs of the disaster begin to become visible long before it arrives: tents on the beaches where some of the displaced sought refuge; a burnt out car; police vehicles blocking access. And, at the entrance to Lahaina, a large aid distribution center in the parking lot of a strip mall, where lines of vehicles of displaced residents receive assistance: food, diapers, toiletries. Behind, police and army barriers prevent access to what used to be the urban area, now a plain of gray ashes and blackened rubble.

Windelle Aguinaldo, a Filipino cook born and raised in Lahaina, waits with her five-year-old daughter to receive a charger and cables for her cell phone. The emergency management agency (FEMA) has just installed Aguinaldo and his family in a hotel room in the luxury area, like another thousand people. “We don’t know how long we can be there,” he alleges. The governor of Hawaii, Josh Green, has ensured that the displaced will be able to stay as long as necessary, which he estimates between six and seven months. Like many others who have been left homeless, Aguinaldo has heard rumors of developers trying to buy cheap land from affected families.

“It would be terrifying. There was already a huge problem of homelessness, and this can make it worse. In the houses that have been lost it was normal for up to five families to live [que compartían la residencia heredada]. Where would those people go? They say that everything will be rebuilt, but it will take years. Many people will have to end up leaving”, predicts Aguinaldo.

If his fear were fulfilled, it would continue a trend that had been going on for some time: a part of the 87,000 workers that make up Maui’s workforce have been moving to the continental United States, forced by the lack of job prospects — ”Tourism, army or construction. There isn’t much else,” summed up a resident—and the high cost of living. Las Vegas, Nevada, is nicknamed “the ninth Hawaiian Island” for its large community from the archipelago.

In addition to word of mouth, social networks have been filled these days with warnings from some members of the local community to others against possible speculators who want to acquire land in an area of ​​strong tourist demand, but key to Hawaiian history and identity.

That fear touches a very sensitive nerve and with very old roots for the native population. In 1893, a Washington-backed coup dethroned Queen Lli’uokalani and ultimately placed the land of the Hawaiian Islands, and the vast pineapple and sugar plantations that American businessmen had founded there, under the control of the power. “Our family, like many others on Maui, was forced to sell our home as well, even without a fire. Tragedies like the Maui fires simply accelerate this trajectory,” politician Kaniela Ing, a community organizer and former member of the Hawaii House of Representatives, wrote on social media.

Plantations, unable to compete with cheaper products grown in other countries, gave way to tourism at the end of the 20th century as the great engine of the Hawaiian economy: 80% of Maui’s annual wealth comes from visitors from outside the archipelago. Hotels, apartment buildings, and tourist homes were built to meet the demand of continental American visitors and investors eager for second and third homes.

This process was exacerbated during the pandemic, when lockdowns and remote work suddenly made working from the beach possible and much more attractive. Since 2019, the value of the square foot built has risen more than 35% in Maui. As in other places where tourism dominates the economy, the local population finds itself pushed aside and pushed out.

Aerial view of the city of Lahaina, on the 10th. MARCO GARCIA (REUTERS)

Favorable treatment for the tourist

The perception is, in many cases, that the tourist, especially the one with deep pockets, receives favorable treatment compared to local residents, who feel like second-class citizens in their own land. They cite, among other things, the large amount of water consumed by luxury hotels —up to 500,000 gallons per day (1,890,000 liters), for the 400 gallons of an average family home— while in times of drought the use of fines is restricted. use to the local population in less visited areas. Before the fire, it was not uncommon to see Hawaiian flags upside down on the island’s roads in protest.

Images of a tour boat, which had brought a group of snorkelers ashore 18 kilometers from Lahaina, created widespread outrage last week among evacuated residents and the indigenous community. “Don’t come to Maui,” Hawaiian actor Jason Momoa pointed out on Instagram, “don’t be fooled into thinking your presence is necessary on an island that is suffering so much.”

In the destroyed city, local communities have organized in parallel to the operations of FEMA and other large aid organizations to distribute aid to evacuees. Organized in a coalition, Lahaina civic associations are calling on Gov. Green to count on residents and their culture when planning what is expected to be a long and expensive rebuild. Washington has valued the damage from the fire at about 5,600 million dollars (5,150 million euros).

Lahaina residents need “time to grieve” but also want to “be part of the discussion” about rebuilding needs and to have the ideas of the native population and other residents heard, says community organizer Ke’ eaumoku Kapu, who this Friday participated in a joint statement of the coalition before the press on the outskirts of the burned-out city. “Give us time and the opportunity to participate in the recovery plans, to be part of the solution and not the problem.”

The governor of Hawaii, for his part, promised in a speech to the State this Friday that the local community will be counted on in the reconstruction “to undertake it in the way they want.” And he announced “enhanced criminal penalties” for those who try to take advantage of circumstances to buy cheap land from residents who have lost their homes. But he also maintained that no expense will be spared to rebuild a city as important to the island’s tourism economy as it is to Hawaiian identity.

“Lahaina will rise again,” Green said.

