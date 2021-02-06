Some plainclothes policemen follow a man and a woman walking through the Salamanca district of Madrid. They are not ordered to stop them, they may not even know their names or why they are following them, but they do have to write down every detail of what they do.

—El Moro and La Rubia arrive at the door of his home. There they greet a white male, thick complexion, between 50 and 55 years old, between 1.70 and 1.75 in height, who wears a blue shirt and brown pants.

La Rubia is called Rosalía Iglesias and she is married to Luis Bárcenas, the former treasurer of the PP who has been in prison for a month and a half. El Moro is the family’s driver, Sergio Ríos.

It is 10:55 am on July 25, 2013. Half a dozen policemen have been commissioned to monitor two people moving through the expensive neighborhoods of Madrid aboard a black Alfa Romeo. They have not been told why they have to record the comings and goings of La Rubia and El Moro or how long they will have to keep track of. The Ministry of the Interior for which they work has launched – according to the judicial investigation years later – a secret operation paid for with reserved funds. It is about finding documents that Luis Bárcenas keeps and that do not reach the hands of the judge who investigates the corruption of the PP. The survival of the government is at stake. The scandal affects the foundations of the Conservative party.

This Monday the trial in the case of Bárcenas’ papers begins at the National High Court. The payment of a part of the works of the headquarters of the PP with black money from box b that Bárcenas managed is judged, and also if the PP committed a tax crime by not paying taxes for the allegedly illegal donations it received and if the treasurer is he was left with part of the money that the businessmen contributed to the party. There are four defendants in addition to the former treasurer: the former manager of the PP Cristóbal Páez and three people in charge of the architecture office that carried out the works in Genoa, 13. Last Thursday, Bárcenas sent a letter to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office in which he confesses facts that affect former leaders of the PP as Mariano Rajoy. He also agrees to collaborate with the courts in this and other investigations that affect facts that he learned during his time as manager or treasurer. During the four months that the trial is expected to last, the main figures of the PP, including former presidents José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy, will testify.

1. The origin

It all began on January 31, 2013. That day, EL PAÍS publishes on its front page the secret accounts of the PP noted by Bárcenas between 1990 and 2008. It is proof that, for almost two decades, the center-right party handled hidden accounting . Below a five-column headline – “Bárcenas’s secret papers” – some extracts from the irregular accounts of the PP are reproduced. The accounting entries, in the handwriting of Bárcenas, reflect alleged payments to the party leadership. There you can read the names of Rodrigo Rato, Mariano Rajoy, Francisco Álvarez-Cascos, Jaime Mayor Oreja, Ángel Acebes or Dolores de Cospedal. Also appear on the cover the annotations on supposed donations of important businessmen such as Luis del Rivero and Juan Miguel Villar Mir. This is not just another scandal. It is the scandal.

You only have to review the covers of the successive days to see to what extent that was going to mark a point of no return in the drift of the PP. The reports follow one another, each more scandalous, and on Saturday February 2, Mariano Rajoy has no choice but to show his face. He does it in his own way, behind a lectern, reading a paper and without admitting questions: “It’s false. I have never, never received or distributed black money “. But the emphaticness of the sentence does not correspond to either the worried face of the Prime Minister or to his own statements two days later, during a visit to Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin: “Everything that refers to me and my colleagues party is not true. Except for something … “.

2. “The PP feels attacked”

Not two years had passed since the May 2011 elections, in which the PP reaped the best results in its history, an absolute majority of 185 deputies that allowed it to govern without even looking at Congress, but the case of the papers of Bárcenas had swept away the joy of victory like a gale. Dolores de Cospedal, then general secretary of the PP and one of the alleged beneficiaries of the irregular payments, declared: “Someone is trying to harm the PP, the Government and the Prime Minister. The PP feels attacked ”.

The party launches the manual of behavior for crisis situations inherited from Aznar’s time: denial of reality and persecution of the dissenting party. If that was what was done with the tragedy of the Prestige, the 11-M attack or the Yak-42 accident, why not with Bárcenas’ papers? During the first half of 2013, the PP uses its power to try to reduce the effects of the publication of the accounting b. Some ministers and former ministers – and the PP itself – demand EL PAÍS to inoculate public opinion – or at least its own electorate – the idea that the papers are false. Some of the businessmen who appear in the papers also report to the newspaper, but the judges file all the demands. Luis Bárcenas still walks through his neighborhood relaxed, smiling, so pichi, an expression as Madrilenian as the breakfast of batons, churros and croutons from the restaurant at whose door he allowed himself to be photographed.

The ball of the scandal is now on the balcony of the PP and Bárcenas hopes that, due to the account that he brings, Rajoy will come to his aid. But as summer approached, the situation between the former treasurer and the party of his entire life, which he entered at age 34 and which had allowed him to amass a fortune, deteriorated.

3. The ex-treasurer enters prison. The government trembles

The summer of 2013 was even worse than the winter for the PP. Bárcenas’ attempts to get Rajoy to manage to free him from jail fail. The only thing he gets from the Prime Minister is a message of encouragement – “Luis, be strong” – which can also be interpreted as a request for silence. In February, the former treasurer denounced the PP for unfair dismissal and for having allegedly stolen two personal computers that he kept in his old office. And, on June 27, the judge of the National Court Pablo Ruz ordered the entry into prison of Bárcenas to “avoid the risk of escape and ensure the preservation of the sources of evidence.” The Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office had already requested unconditional imprisonment for the former treasurer and the judge finally granted it. Bárcenas has complained a lot about the behavior of the two prosecutors, Concepción Nicolás and Concepción Sabadell, before the leaders of the PP, and has even come to ask that they be removed, but in the Ministry of Justice they do not lift a finger.

The Government fears that the entry into prison of the former treasurer will have dire consequences for the PP. They are not wrong.

4. The confession

Ten days before the start of this secret police operation, the prisoner Luis Bárcenas is taken in a Civil Guard van to the National Court where he confesses to Judge Ruz that, although he initially denied it, the papers published by EL PAÍS on January 31 are true, that that is their letter and that, in short, the PP received for many years black money from businessmen who had contracts with the administration. Money that was distributed among its main leaders, who collected it in cash and did not declare it to the Treasury.

Bárcenas has begun to pull the blanket and what he has discovered has the effects of a bomb of destruction for the prestige of the PP, a party that at that time treasures the greatest institutional power in its history. The Government of Mariano Rajoy panics over the confession of the ex-treasurer to the judge and starts to try to bury the scandal. Through legal and illegal channels.

In desperation, Rajoy went to the Senate on August 1 of that year and asked for forgiveness for trusting Bárcenas. At the same time that the President of the Government breaks in public with his former treasurer, police officers under the orders of the Interior, led by Jorge Fernández Díaz, are looking for more papers that Bárcenas can keep so that they do not splash on Rajoy.

5. The judge and the sewers: an uneven race

The heads of the call patriotic police of the Ministry of the Interior that, with their backs to the law, are investigating whether Bárcenas keeps more dangerous secrets, do not intend to collaborate with justice, but just the opposite. An uneven race then begins. While Judge Ruz, little by little, discovers that many of the accounting notes are true, the undercover agents closely follow Rosalía Iglesias.

The judicial investigation is accumulating more and more solid indications of the illegal financing of the PP. Cristóbal Páez (former manager), Pío García Escudero (former president of the Senate), Calixto Ayesa (former Navarrese Minister of Health), Jaime Ignacio del Burgo (former national deputy), Jaume Matas (former Balearic president), among others, admit that they have received the money that figure noted in the papers of Bárcenas and of which there is no trace in the official accounts of the PP. But there are more notes that the investigation confirms with a simple analysis of the party’s official accounts.

The handwriting experts are supporting the main evidence of the charge with reports that indicate that the handwriting is from Bárcenas and that the papers were written over 20 years. But most of the donor businessmen and leaders of the PP leadership who allegedly received bonuses deny the facts.

The judge has it and insists in his files of the existence of a parallel accounting in the PP that was nourished by illegal donations. What Bárcenas wrote in those papers between 1990 and 2008 increasingly crushes the party’s credibility in government.

6. Villarejo and ‘El Gordo’ in aid of the PP

Commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, who has a direct connection with the general secretary of the PP, Dolores de Cospedal, and collaborates with her to prevent the investigation of the Gürtel corruption plot from damaging the party, takes action by capturing Sergio Ríos, the driver of the Bárcenas family, to act as a mole and try to recover the documentation that the former treasurer may have hidden. The Interior Ministry headed by Jorge Fernández Díaz not only uses police officers to spy on Bárcenas’ family behind the judge’s back, but also pays with funds reserved for the driver-turned-double agent.

The police reports of the daily monitoring of the surroundings of Bárcenas are not exactly a model of correction, but that investigation is not either. Neither from a police point of view nor legal. The person in charge of the undercover operation is Enrique García Castaño, Fat, a veteran policeman well known in the political and journalistic circles for his ability to make dangerous balances on the edge of the law, sometimes for the socialist governments and others for those of the PP. Now a judge from the National Court is investigating him for directing this illegal operation to steal evidence that could harm the Government. García Castaño has confessed that it was a political order that transmitted who he was number two from Interior, Francisco Martínez.

Everything that happened in secret in 2013, and that exploded before public opinion six years later, was denied time and again from the offices of the PP in La Moncloa and Genova street.

Almost eight years have passed since then, Bárcenas ended up in jail, but even from behind the bars he has always given the impression that the future of the Popular Party was and continues to be inside that brown leather wallet with which he walked around Madrid as a defendant.

The leaders of that time said that everything was a lie. Those of now only say that it is past.

