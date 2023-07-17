In the final, Kayode’s winning header in the 19th minute against the Lusitanians who had overwhelmed us 5-1 in the group decided

Peter Scognamiglio

No more losing finals, between clubs and national teams: a brushstroke of blue tinges the sky of Malta, where Alberto Bollini’s Italy triumphs in the U19 European Championship by overcoming Portugal (1-0). Kayode’s goal in the first half was decisive, to unblock a match interpreted to perfection: first half of domination, second of orderly and physiological suffering. Until the well-deserved joy. Thus the cup returns to Rome 20 years later: in 2003 it was Italy led by Paolo Berrettini who overtook the Portuguese in Vaduz, with Chiellini, Aquilani and Pazzini on the field. Since then, the defeats against Germany (2008), France (2016) and again Portugal (2018), a negative streak forcefully interrupted by a group that risked not reaching the final stage. But then, once he found himself in the Maltese group, he became a team and decided not to go on holiday. If not with the gold medal around his neck.

continuity — Bollini does not change the set-up that proved successful against Spain: the defense is the same with the Dellavalle cousins ​​in the middle and the full-backs on their natural foot, Ndour (returning from suspension) takes Pisilli’s place in a midfield that still sees Hasa as a midfielder , Kayode is confirmed as a tactical winger in the offensive trident. The first ring comes from a brilliant Italy, which does not have the monkey of the 5-1 that the Portuguese inflicted on them only 10 days earlier in the group: after 8′ Missori crosses for Esposito, good at hiding behind the defender but less in finding the right detour. Bollini’s 4-3-3 is aggressive in pressing on the first set up – determining the sense of balance of Faticanti, from the bottom up – and fluid when we have the ball: Hasa has the license to assault the area, incursions often dictated by Esposito who removes references by retreating as a defensive playmaker. On points, the advantage is deserved and comes after 18′, on one of the many developments from the left chain: Hasa himself – on his fourth assist of his European Championship – puts in a great ball from the left for the third time by Kayode, who heads hands to goalkeeper Gonçalo Ribeiro. The prize for the extraordinary growth path of the Fiorentina winger, who played profitably in all three departments in five games. Halfway through the first half, Portugal found themselves down by a goal and with two yellow cards, for fouls committed after losing the ball (point guard Nuno Felix is ​​never free to receive). Concrete signal of a blue game plan that works. Hasa, unreadable in his movements, tries two more times from the edge, warming up an always poisonous right foot. We arrive at half-time without Mastrantonio having taken any real risks, against a team with 14 goals scored in 5 games. See also WEC | Ogier may not run the next races of 2022

sacrifice — Milheiro redesigned Portugal at the start of the second half, with the entry of Fernandes and Prioste in place of Justo and Marques. The effects seem positive, but it is still Italy that is close to doubling the lead: great play by Vignato, who arrives a little unloaded after the usual many meters ball and chain. On the other hand, following a turnover by Ndour, Gustavo Sà got a shot from the edge, hitting the silhouette of an Azzurri defender. We begin to concede something, it would be unthinkable not to do so for 90′: on the header from the new substitute Fernandes, who escaped Regonesi, Mastrantonio responded instinctively by denying him an equalizer. Bollini sniffs the air and decides to change: Ndour – not brilliant on a physical level and with the weight of a yellow card on his shoulders – leaves room for Lipani. Italy knows how to grit its teeth, gets used to the new type of game and restarts as soon as it can: Esposito is signaled a very dubious offside on a reversal, Lipani scores on the rebuttal but everything was already at a standstill. The advantage remains narrow, also because Vignato fails to double face to face with Gonçalo Ribeiro (great save). Thus we enter the last quarter of an hour of suffering, in which Bollini strengthens his moorings by ordering the defense to five. To ward off dangers he also wipes himself away, without too many problems. Right so. The thrill is on Herculano’s last volley: just out and a sigh of relief, in full recovery. We are European champions, just a few weeks after losing the final of the U20 World Cup. Despite the disappointment of the U21s, a beautiful blue summer remains. See also Genoa beats Reggina at Marassi: 1-0 after a tough game